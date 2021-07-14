Most states don’t accept bitcoin as a form of payment, at least not yet. In fact, most state tax departments currently don’t provide much guidance on cryptocurrency, though that’s gradually changing. Tax departments in New Jersey, Ohio, and now Washington have all published guidelines on how sales tax and other tax applies to virtual currency transactions.

The Washington Department of Revenue announced last week that it doesn’t accept bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. Sellers who accept payment in bitcoin must either convert it to U.S. dollars at the time of sale or afterward.

When cryptocurrency is converted to U.S. dollars immediately, at the point of sale, tax is computed on the converted amount. Record keeping is paramount in cryptocurrency transactions: The time of sale, the value of the converted amount (sale), and documentation of the transaction must be retained. Acceptable documentation includes:

A dated record of the bitcoin transferred from the buyer to the seller (time of sale)

A dated record of the bitcoin conversion to U.S. dollars by the seller (value of sale)

A copy of the sales invoice issued from the seller to the buyer (transaction documentation)

When cryptocurrency isn’t immediately converted to U.S. dollars, tax must be based on the “value of bitcoin, expressed in US dollars, as of the date of sale.” The value of the cryptocurrency should be determined by a reliable cryptocurrency pricing index, such as the WorldCoinIndex; once a value is determined, it should be used to determine the applicable retail sales tax or retailing B&O tax.

It’s essential to document all aspects of such transactions. Appropriate documentation includes a record of the time of sale, a copy of the invoice issued to the customer, and a dated record of the cryptocurrency value published on a reliable cryptocurrency composite index.