February 2020 Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know

February may be the shortest month of the year (even with a leap day), but it wasn’t short of sales tax changes or news.

Alabama considers eliminating the sales tax on groceries.

Two bills seeking to exempt food and food ingredients from sales tax have been introduced in the Alabama Legislature. Do lawmakers have the stomach to turn one of them into law? Learn more.

Auditors for hire in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue plans to almost double its audit staff to uncover noncompliant businesses. Learn more.

Global trends in sales tax in 2020.

Though the future always holds the unanticipated, certain tax trends are clear: Members of the European Union are cracking down on value-added tax (VAT) fraud; more countries are changing collection and reporting requirements for internet sellers and marketplaces; and Brexit will be tumultuous. Learn more.

Home rule makes for puzzling sales tax rules in Colorado.

Approximately 100 home-rule cities and towns in the Centennial State determine their own sales tax rates and rules. This complexity can impact in-state as well as out-of-state sellers. Learn more.

Hot sandwiches vs. cold sandwiches.

Whether a sandwich is hot or cold makes a difference in California, at least when it comes to sales tax. That’s not generally the case in New York. Learn more.

Kansans may have a growing appetite to change the way food is taxed.

Lawmakers in Kansas have been trying to change how food is taxed for years, to no avail. Will 2020 be the year they succeed? Learn more.

Mississippi would make tax collectors out of marketplace facilitators.

More than 39 states have made marketplace facilitators responsible for collecting and remitting the tax due on third-party sales. Mississippi could be next. Learn more.

Sales tax changes under consideration nationwide.

From California to Maine and Alaska to Florida, legislators are meeting to discuss sales and use tax changes. Learn more.

Sales tax rate changes.

They happen every month, somewhere. Learn more.

State sales tax holidays in 2020.

Apparel, emergency preparedness supplies, energy efficient products, school supplies, and even guns — these are some of the products eligible for a temporary sales tax exemption during state sales tax holidays. Learn more.

Texas may make significant changes to sales tax sourcing rules.

Currently, it’s nearly impossible to correctly source in-state sales in Texas. The Texas Comptroller wants to fix that. Learn more.

The taxability of clothing revealed.

More Americans are buying their clothing online, and more clothing merchants are required to collect and remit sales tax in multiple states. They’re encountering some surprising sales tax rules. Learn more.

You can’t alter sales tax laws to fit your needs.

Although many services are exempt in many states, there are almost always some that are taxable. Learn more.

