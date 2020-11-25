Direct shipping is quite dynamic right now. Recent litigation, legislation, and active enforcement make it even more critical for wineries to have the latest information on state direct-to-consumer (DTC) rules.

The Tennessee Wine Supreme Court decision from last year has played a large part in the dynamic nature of DTC regulation. Even though it didn’t directly address the issue of retailer DTC shipping, the Tennessee Wine decision has been followed by litigation by wine retailer groups, retailer DTC legislation, as well as legislation that includes the direct shipment of distilled spirits products.

Perhaps as a side effect of the activity following the ruling, we’re also seeing multiple states increase attention and enforcement on direct shippers. For instance, we recently published a post about the comprehensive audits the Texas ABC is performing.

To support compliant direct programs and help wineries protect their business, we’re kicking off a new series — Know the Rules. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest changes across the country and help you know when and how to prepare.