Marketplace facilitators to collect Tennessee sales tax for third-party sellers

Marketplace facilitators are required to collect and remit Tennessee sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers starting October 1, 2020.

Senate Bill 2182, signed into law April 1, 2020, makes a marketplace facilitator liable for the tax due on sales it facilitates for a marketplace seller — regardless of whether the seller would be required to collect Tennessee sales or use taxes had the sale not been facilitated by the marketplace.

However, a marketplace facilitator is not liable for sales tax on third-party sales if the facilitator:

Made or facilitated no more than $500,000 in total sales in Tennessee during the previous 12-month period (i.e., doesn’t have economic nexus); or

Satisfactorily demonstrates that substantially all marketplace sellers for whom it facilitates sales are registered dealers.

If a waiver of the requirement is granted, marketplace sellers are responsible for collecting and remitting applicable sales tax.

Additionally, if a marketplace seller has more than $1 billion in annual gross sales in the United States (including gross sales of any related entities, or in the case of franchised entities, combined sales of all franchisees of a single franchisor), the marketplace facilitator and seller may contractually agree that the marketplace seller will collect and remit all applicable taxes. In this case, the marketplace seller must: