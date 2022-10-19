In partnership with research group Aberdeen, Avalara has released a survey revealing how communications and media service providers are modifying business service models in response to rapidly changing industry realities.

Survey data indicates growing customer demand is pushing companies to bundle a more diverse set of services, with 77% of leaders now pointing to options for video or digital content as critical, closely followed by 5G and IoT. To effectively achieve this product mix, nearly three-quarters of respondents (73%) plan to couple or partner their solutions with other providers to offer increased service breadth over the next two years.

With this increased convergence of service offerings, tax complexity concerns are high: 75% of respondents admit to tax-related fears, which is justified, as 58% admit to previously failing a tax audit. The chart below highlights the top variables reported to have the greatest likelihood to cause an audit failure and impede ongoing communications tax compliance.