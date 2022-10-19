Washington recognizes “tax gap between genders,” exempts tampons

Tampons and other feminine hygiene products will no longer be subject to Washington sales and use tax starting July 1, 2020.

Earlier this spring, the Washington Legislature found feminine hygiene products to be “a necessity for most females in the state,” rather than “a discretionary purchase.” Furthermore, “they are a necessity for which there is no alternative for females to maintain proper health and hygiene.”

According to Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5147, taxing such necessities creates “a tax gap” that requires “females to potentially pay more of their income to state taxes.” Thus, Washington will permanently exempt the sale of feminine hygiene products as of July 1.

These products are already exempt in Oregon, where there’s no general sales tax. And they’re currently exempt from California sales and use tax. However, California’s exemption is temporary and will expire effective January 1, 2022.

The Left Coast isn’t alone in ending the so-called pink tax. Feminine hygiene products became subject to a reduced rate of sales and use tax (2.5%) in Virginia on January 1, 2020, and exempt from Ohio sales and use tax on April 1, 2020. They’re also exempt in the following states: