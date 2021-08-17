October 2020 sales tax rate changes
The start of a new quarter usually brings numerous local sales tax rate changes. Though much about 2020 is different, at least we can still count on that.
Sales tax rate changes taking effect October 1, 2020, include:
- Alaska (winter rates take effect in several locations)
- Arkansas
- California
- Georgia
- Kansas
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- North Dakota boundary changes and rate changes
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington, D.C.
- Wyoming
The most effective way to manage rate changes is to automate sales tax compliance.
