November sales tax rate changes
Sales tax rate changes are set to take effect in a handful of states on November 1, 2020, including Alabama, Michigan, Missouri, and Tennessee.
Tracking down local sales tax rate change information is time-consuming, especially for businesses required to collect sales tax in multiple states. Automating tax compliance saves time and money while improving accuracy.
