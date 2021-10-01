November sales tax rate changes

Gail Cole Gail Cole Oct 26, 2020

Sales tax rate changes are set to take effect in a handful of states on November 1, 2020, including AlabamaMichiganMissouri, and Tennessee.

Tracking down local sales tax rate change information is time-consuming, especially for businesses required to collect sales tax in multiple states. Automating tax compliance saves time and money while improving accuracy.

