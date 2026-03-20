Avalara vs. Kintsugi

Avalara AI agents go beyond supporting tax management — they do the work. They monitor data in real time; surface compliance risks; automate calculation, filing, and classification; and integrate with the emerging agent economy via MCP servers. Kintsugi markets itself as “AI-native” and offers an LLM-based “Intelligence” feature, but calling yourself AI-native in tax compliance is great marketing — it’s thin on substance without the certified, deterministic tax content that underpins audit-grade outcomes.