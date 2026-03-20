Avalara vs. Kintsugi

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Capability
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Avalara
|
Kintsugi
|
Tax automation that learns and adapts
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LLM-based; limited certified content
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AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers
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Avi — embedded across compliance lifecycle
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“Intelligence” ChatGPT-style assistant
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MCP servers automating complex workflows
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AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort
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Natural language APIs that simplify integration
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AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration
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AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers
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Unknown
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Deterministic, audit-grade tax calculation
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Certified, SSAE 18/ISAE 3402 content
|
LLM-driven; accuracy certification unknown
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Capability
|
Avalara
|
Kintsugi
|
Real-time tax determination
|
Rooftop-level, sub-10ms at scale
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Claims real-time; performance at scale unknown
|
Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international)
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Regularly updated across 190+ countries from 60,000+ data sources
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Claims 100+ countries — depth and verification unknown
|
Built-in tax research tools
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Always-on, multiregional,
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55B+ API calls processed; 1.14B during Cyber Week 2024
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Unknown — single-cloud architecture
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Audit-ready accuracy
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Customers cut audit prep from weeks to hours
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Claims “always audit-ready” — no published audit methodology
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Trusted by governments to power official rate portals
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Certified SST provider
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In all 24 SST member states
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Enterprise-grade security certifications
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SOC 2 + ISO
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SOC 2 Type II only
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Capability
|
Avalara
|
Kintsugi
|
Returns filing and remittance automation
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Full automation, all 50 states + territories
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Exemption certificate management
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Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, email campaigns, state database integration
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Basic — “free exemption management” bundled; limited automation
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1099 and W-9 reporting
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Registrations and licensing management
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Full registrations + business licensing
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Limited — no licensing
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Managed VAT reporting
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53 countries supported
|
Claims global but depth unknown
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Use tax management
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Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification
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E-invoicing and live reporting
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Product-level unique tax codes
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3,000+ across all industries
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Unknown
|
Global compliance support
|
Claims 100+ countries; depth unverified
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Scalability across businesses of all sizes
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SMB through Enterprise
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ESB and SMB only
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Kintsugi
|
All-in-one compliance platform
|
Limited — sales tax + filing focused
|
Signed partner integrations
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1,400+
|
~40
|
ERP integrations (NetSuite, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft)
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Robust, prebuilt connectors
|
Limited — no SAP, Oracle, or Microsoft Dynamics connectors
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Billing integrations (Stripe, Chargebee, Zuora)
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Marketplace integrations
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Limited
|
POS integrations
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Unknown
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E-invoicing platform integrations
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Certified implementation partners
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Extensive partner ecosystem
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Customer support
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Responsive, U.S.-based, dedicated account managers
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Claims “same-day responses, direct access to tax experts”