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Avalara vs. Kintsugi

Automating your tax compliance? See why Avalara is the better choice. 
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Avalara vs. TaxJar
Avalara vs. TaxJar

Avalara vs. Kintsugi

Automating your tax compliance? See why Avalara is the better choice. 

Avalara sets the benchmark for modern tax compliance

Embeds intelligent compliance into every workflow

Avalara AI agents go beyond supporting tax management — they do the work. They monitor data in real time; surface compliance risks; automate calculation, filing, and classification; and integrate with the emerging agent economy via MCP servers. Kintsugi markets itself as “AI-native” and offers an LLM-based “Intelligence” feature, but calling yourself AI-native in tax compliance is great marketing — it’s thin on substance without the certified, deterministic tax content that underpins audit-grade outcomes.
Benefits
Benefits

Embeds intelligent compliance into every workflow

Avalara AI agents go beyond supporting tax management — they do the work. They monitor data in real time; surface compliance risks; automate calculation, filing, and classification; and integrate with the emerging agent economy via MCP servers. Kintsugi markets itself as “AI-native” and offers an LLM-based “Intelligence” feature, but calling yourself AI-native in tax compliance is great marketing — it’s thin on substance without the certified, deterministic tax content that underpins audit-grade outcomes.

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries, 55B+ API calls processed, and more than 60,000 data sources, Avalara delivers rooftop-level accuracy and sub-10ms performance at scale. Kintsugi claims coverage across 100+ countries but lacks the depth of verified content, SST certification, and audit-grade traceability that established compliance platforms require.
Growth
Growth

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries, 55B+ API calls processed, and more than 60,000 data sources, Avalara delivers rooftop-level accuracy and sub-10ms performance at scale. Kintsugi claims coverage across 100+ countries but lacks the depth of verified content, SST certification, and audit-grade traceability that established compliance platforms require.

Integrates with more business systems

With 1,400+ signed partner integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects natively to your entire stack. Kintsugi lists 40+ integrations — primarily billing, ecommerce, and HR platforms — with no native ERP connectors for SAP, Oracle, or Microsoft Dynamics.
CRM
CRM

Integrates with more business systems

With 1,400+ signed partner integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects natively to your entire stack. Kintsugi lists 40+ integrations — primarily billing, ecommerce, and HR platforms — with no native ERP connectors for SAP, Oracle, or Microsoft Dynamics.

Over 200,000 customers across 75+ countries trust Avalara to simplify their tax compliance.

Recognized as a 2024 IDC MarketScape Leader, Avalara delivers reliable compliance solutions to help ensure accuracy, enhance agility, and prepare businesses for what’s next.

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)
trgt
trgt

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)

Why businesses choose Avalara over Kintsugi

1. Powered by agentic AI — built on 20+ years of certified tax content

Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ combines AI agents, MCP servers, private LLMs, and proprietary domain-specific small language models (SLMs) within the ALFA Framework — delivering AI that is deterministic, audit-grade, and certified. Kintsugi’s LLM-based “Intelligence” feature answers tax questions and guides nexus and tax code decisions, but LLMs alone cannot certify tax outcomes — and in compliance, the statute defines the answer, not the model.

Capability 

Avalara 

Kintsugi

Tax automation that learns and adapts 

LLM-based; limited certified content

AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers 

Avi — embedded across compliance lifecycle

“Intelligence” ChatGPT-style assistant

MCP servers automating complex workflows 

AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort 

Natural language APIs that simplify integration 

AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration 

AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers 

Unknown

Deterministic, audit-grade tax calculation

Certified, SSAE 18/ISAE 3402 content

LLM-driven; accuracy certification unknown

2. Accuracy and reliability

Avalara’s cloud-native, active-active multicloud infrastructure delivers rooftop-level tax determination — backed by content from 60,000+ data sources and regularly verified by tax content professionals. Kintsugi relies on AI-driven tax content, but without the depth of the verified rules, SST certification, and government-trusted rate portals that Avalara provides, growing businesses face increased audit risk.

Capability 

Avalara 

Kintsugi

Real-time tax determination

Rooftop-level, sub-10ms at scale

Claims real-time; performance at scale unknown

Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international)

Regularly updated across 190+ countries from 60,000+ data sources

Claims 100+ countries — depth and verification unknown

Built-in tax research tools

Always-on, multiregional, 
multicloud infrastructure

55B+ API calls processed; 1.14B during Cyber Week 2024

Unknown — single-cloud architecture

Audit-ready accuracy

Customers cut audit prep from weeks to hours

Claims “always audit-ready” — no published audit methodology

Trusted by governments to power official rate portals

Certified SST provider

In all 24 SST member states

Enterprise-grade security certifications

SOC 2 + ISO

SOC 2 Type II only

3. End-to-end compliance and tax type coverage

Avalara supports the full compliance lifecycle — from nexus monitoring through calculation, filing, exemption management, VAT reporting, and cross-border. Kintsugi covers sales tax calculation, nexus monitoring, filing, and basic exemption management — but lacks use tax, customs/duties, e-invoicing, 1099 reporting, and business licensing.

Capability 

Avalara 

Kintsugi

Returns filing and remittance automation

Full automation, all 50 states + territories

Exemption certificate management

Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, email campaigns, state database integration

Basic — “free exemption management” bundled; limited automation

1099 and W-9 reporting

Registrations and licensing management

Full registrations + business licensing

Limited — no licensing

Managed VAT reporting

53 countries supported

Claims global but depth unknown

Use tax management

Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification

E-invoicing and live reporting

Product-level unique tax codes

3,000+ across all industries

Unknown

Global compliance support

Claims 100+ countries; depth unverified

Scalability across businesses of all sizes

SMB through Enterprise

ESB and SMB only

4. Easy integration with business systems

Avalara’s API-first platform and 1,400+ signed partner integrations connect directly to ERPs, accounting platforms, marketplaces, and billing systems. Kintsugi offers ~40 integrations — strong for billing (Stripe, Chargebee) and ecommerce (Shopify, BigCommerce) — but has no native connectors for enterprise ERP systems like SAP, Oracle, or Microsoft Dynamics, and no certified implementation partner ecosystem.

Capability 

Avalara 

Kintsugi

All-in-one compliance platform

Limited — sales tax + filing focused

Signed partner integrations

1,400+

~40

ERP integrations (NetSuite, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft)

Robust, prebuilt connectors

Limited — no SAP, Oracle, or Microsoft Dynamics connectors

Billing integrations (Stripe, Chargebee, Zuora)

Marketplace integrations

Limited

POS integrations

Unknown

E-invoicing platform integrations

Certified implementation partners

Extensive partner ecosystem

Customer support

Responsive, U.S.-based, dedicated account managers

Claims “same-day responses, direct access to tax experts”

What customers say about Avalara

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager 
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater 
Sweetwater
Sweetwater

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager 
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater 

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.” 

  • Ricardo Rodriguez 
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake
Snowflake logo
Snowflake logo

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.” 

  • Ricardo Rodriguez 
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO 

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO 

See Avalara in action

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