Avalara vs. TaxCloud

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Capability
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Avalara
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TaxCloud
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Real-time tax determination
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Rooftop-level (address-level geocoding)
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U.S. only, 12,000 jurisdictions
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Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international)
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Regularly updated across 190+ countries
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Limited — U.S. sales tax only; no VAT, no international
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Built-in tax research tools
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Always-on, multiregional,
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55B+ API calls processed
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Unknown
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Audit-ready accuracy and reporting
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Real-time, customizable reports
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Limited — poor reporting flagged; reconciliation difficulties reported
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AI + expert-verified tax content
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AI-structured data, expert-verified rules
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Unknown
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Trusted by governments to power official rate portals
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Certified SST provider
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In all 24 SST member states
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Product-level tax codes
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3,000+ across all industries
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Limited
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Enterprise-grade security certifications
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SOC 2 + ISO
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Unknown
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Capability
|
Avalara
|
TaxCloud
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Returns filing and remittance automation
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Full automation, all 50 states + territories
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Exemption certificate management
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Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, email campaigns, state database integration
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Basic — exemption certificates offered, but limited automation
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1099 and W-9 reporting
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Registrations and licensing management
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Full registrations + business licensing
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Limited — state registration only; no licensing
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Managed VAT reporting
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53 countries supported
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Use tax management
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Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification
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E-invoicing and live reporting
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Global compliance support
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U.S. only
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Scalability across businesses of all sizes
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SMB through Enterprise
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ESB and SMB ecommerce only; ~2,000 customers
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Capability
|
Avalara
|
TaxCloud
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All-in-one compliance platform
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Limited — U.S. sales tax calculation + filing only
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Signed partner integrations
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1,400+
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~10 (Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento, Odoo, QuickBooks Online, Miva, Chargebee, custom API)
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ERP integrations (NetSuite, SAP, Sage, Microsoft)
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Robust, prebuilt connectors
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No native ERP connectors
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Marketplace integrations
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Limited
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POS integrations
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E-invoicing platform integrations
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Implementation support
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Hands-on onboarding, dedicated account managers, certified implementation partners
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Self-service migration; “stress-free onboarding” messaging
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Customer support quality
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Responsive, U.S.-based, live support across plans
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U.S.-based support; poor customer service and hidden fees historically reported
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Capability
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Avalara
|
TaxCloud
|
Tax automation that learns and adapts
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AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers
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MCP servers automating complex workflows
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AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort
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Natural language APIs that simplify integration
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AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration
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AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers