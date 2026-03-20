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Avalara vs. TaxCloud

Automating your tax compliance?

See why Avalara is the better choice.
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Avalara vs. TaxCloud
Avalara vs. TaxCloud

Avalara vs. TaxCloud

Automating your tax compliance?

See why Avalara is the better choice.

Avalara sets the benchmark for modern tax compliance

Turns compliance into opportunity

Avalara empowers tax and finance teams to turn compliance into opportunity — simplifying filings, improving accuracy, and driving outcomes across every industry and business size. TaxCloud is purpose-built for small ecommerce and SaaS businesses; as companies grow beyond basic filing, they consistently encounter gaps in accuracy, reporting, and compliance depth that force a migration.
Benefits
Benefits

Turns compliance into opportunity

Avalara empowers tax and finance teams to turn compliance into opportunity — simplifying filings, improving accuracy, and driving outcomes across every industry and business size. TaxCloud is purpose-built for small ecommerce and SaaS businesses; as companies grow beyond basic filing, they consistently encounter gaps in accuracy, reporting, and compliance depth that force a migration.

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries and 55B+ API calls processed, Avalara delivers rooftop-level accuracy down to the street address across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and global markets. TaxCloud covers U.S. sales tax across 12,000+ jurisdictions but has been flagged internally for poor reporting capabilities — making reconciliation, audits, and multistate compliance more difficult as transaction volumes grow.
Growth
Growth

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries and 55B+ API calls processed, Avalara delivers rooftop-level accuracy down to the street address across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and global markets. TaxCloud covers U.S. sales tax across 12,000+ jurisdictions but has been flagged internally for poor reporting capabilities — making reconciliation, audits, and multistate compliance more difficult as transaction volumes grow.

Integrates with more business systems

With 1,400+ signed partner integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects natively to your entire stack. TaxCloud offers roughly 10 integrations — Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento, Odoo, QuickBooks Online, Miva, Chargebee, and a custom API — with no native ERP connectors for NetSuite, SAP, Sage, or Microsoft.
CRM
CRM

Integrates with more business systems

With 1,400+ signed partner integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects natively to your entire stack. TaxCloud offers roughly 10 integrations — Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento, Odoo, QuickBooks Online, Miva, Chargebee, and a custom API — with no native ERP connectors for NetSuite, SAP, Sage, or Microsoft.

Over 200,000 customers across 75+ countries trust Avalara to simplify their tax compliance.

Recognized as a 2024 IDC MarketScape Leader, Avalara delivers reliable compliance solutions to help ensure accuracy, enhance agility, and prepare businesses for what’s next.

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)
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trgt

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)

Why businesses choose Avalara over TaxCloud

1. Accuracy and reliability

Automated workflows and regularly updated tax content help ensure efficient, reliable global compliance while maintaining accuracy as regulations change. TaxCloud’s tax content is limited to U.S. sales tax and lacks the depth required for complex product taxability, partial exemptions, or international compliance. 

Capability

Avalara

TaxCloud

Real-time tax determination

Rooftop-level (address-level geocoding)

U.S. only, 12,000 jurisdictions

Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international)

Regularly updated across 190+ countries

Limited — U.S. sales tax only; no VAT, no international

Built-in tax research tools

Always-on, multiregional, 
multicloud infrastructure

55B+ API calls processed

Unknown

Audit-ready accuracy and reporting

Real-time, customizable reports

Limited — poor reporting flagged; reconciliation difficulties reported

AI + expert-verified tax content

AI-structured data, expert-verified rules

Unknown

Trusted by governments to power official rate portals

Certified SST provider

In all 24 SST member states

Product-level tax codes

3,000+ across all industries

Limited

Enterprise-grade security certifications

SOC 2 + ISO

Unknown

2. End-to-end compliance and tax type coverage

Avalara provides full visibility into the compliance process with a unified platform that connects calculation, filing, exemption management, VAT reporting, and cross-border. TaxCloud covers sales tax calculation and filing, plus basic exemption certificates and SST — but leaves critical gaps: no use tax, no VAT, no 1099 reporting, no e-invoicing, no customs/duties, and no business licensing.

Capability

Avalara

TaxCloud

Returns filing and remittance automation

Full automation, all 50 states + territories

Exemption certificate management

Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, email campaigns, state database integration 

Basic — exemption certificates offered, but limited automation

1099 and W-9 reporting

Registrations and licensing management

Full registrations + business licensing

Limited — state registration only; no licensing

Managed VAT reporting

53 countries supported

Use tax management

Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification

E-invoicing and live reporting

Global compliance support

U.S. only

Scalability across businesses of all sizes

SMB through Enterprise

ESB and SMB ecommerce only; ~2,000 customers

3. Easy integration with business systems

Avalara seamlessly connects with the systems businesses use every day — automating tax compliance within existing workflows. TaxCloud’s integration ecosystem is very small, focusing on a handful of ecommerce platforms and billing tools. Businesses running ERP systems, advanced POS, or multichannel operations will find TaxCloud cannot connect natively. 

Capability

Avalara

TaxCloud

All-in-one compliance platform

Limited — U.S. sales tax calculation + filing only

Signed partner integrations

1,400+

~10 (Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento, Odoo, QuickBooks Online, Miva, Chargebee, custom API)

ERP integrations (NetSuite, SAP, Sage, Microsoft)

Robust, prebuilt connectors

No native ERP connectors

Marketplace integrations

Limited

POS integrations

E-invoicing platform integrations

Implementation support

Hands-on onboarding, dedicated account managers, certified implementation partners

Self-service migration; “stress-free onboarding” messaging

Customer support quality

Responsive, U.S.-based, live support across plans

U.S.-based support; poor customer service and hidden fees historically reported

4. Powered by agentic AI

Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ doesn’t just support tax management tasks; it actually does the work — providing efficiency and productivity on a whole new level. TaxCloud does not offer agentic AI, MCP-driven automation, or comparable AI capabilities. 

Capability

Avalara

TaxCloud

Tax automation that learns and adapts

AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers

MCP servers automating complex workflows

AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort

Natural language APIs that simplify integration

AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration

AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers

What customers say about Avalara

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater
Sweetwater
Sweetwater

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake
Snowflake logo
Snowflake logo

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO

See Avalara in action

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