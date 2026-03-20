Avalara vs. TaxCloud

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries and 55B+ API calls processed, Avalara delivers rooftop-level accuracy down to the street address across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and global markets. TaxCloud covers U.S. sales tax across 12,000+ jurisdictions but has been flagged internally for poor reporting capabilities — making reconciliation, audits, and multistate compliance more difficult as transaction volumes grow.