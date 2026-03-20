|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Zamp
|
Real-time tax determination
|
Rooftop-level, sub-10ms at scale
|
Claims “rooftop-accurate” — performance at scale undocumented
|
Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international)
|
Regularly updated across 190+ countries
|
Limited — U.S. sales tax + ~30 GST/VAT countries
|
Built-in tax research tools
|
Always-on, multiregional, multicloud infrastructure
|
55B+ API calls processed; 1.14B during Cyber Week 2024
|
Unknown
|
Audit-ready accuracy
|
Customers cut audit prep from weeks to hours
|
Claims audit support; no published audit methodology
|
AI + expert-verified tax content
|
AI-structured data, expert-verified rules
|
Unknown
|
Trusted by governments to power official rate portals
|
Certified SST provider
|
In all 24 SST member states
|
Enterprise-grade security certifications
|
SOC 2 + ISO
|
SOC 2 “compliance in progress” — not yet certified
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Zamp
|
Returns filing and remittance automation
|
Full automation, all 50 states + territories
|
Exemption certificate management
|
Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, email campaigns, state database integration
|
Basic — included in service; limited automation
|
Notice management
|
1099 and W-9 reporting
|
Registrations and licensing management
|
Full registrations + business licensing
|
Limited; no licensing
|
Managed VAT and GST reporting
|
53 countries supported
|
Limited coverage
|
Use tax management
|
Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification
|
E-invoicing and live reporting
|
Product-level unique tax codes
|
3,000+ across all industries
|
Unknown
|
Global compliance support
|
Limited — U.S.-focused with new global product
|
Scalability across businesses of all sizes
|
SMB through Enterprise
|
ESB and SMB digital businesses only; ~1,200 customers
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Zamp
|
All-in-one compliance platform
|
Limited — U.S. sales tax + VAT/GST + managed service
|
Signed partner integrations
|
1,400+
|
~15
|
ERP integrations (SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft)
|
Robust, prebuilt connectors across all major ERPs
|
Limited — NetSuite, Microsoft BC, Xero; no SAP, Oracle, or Sage
|
Billing integrations (Stripe, Chargebee, Zuora)
|
Limited — Stripe
|
Ecommerce integrations
|
Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Adobe Commerce
|
POS integrations
|
Limited
|
E-invoicing platform integrations
|
Certified implementation partners
|
Extensive partner ecosystem — 1,400+ signed partners
|
Accounting firm partners; no certified implementation ecosystem
|
White-label partner program
|
Customer support
|
Responsive, U.S.-based, dedicated account managers
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Zamp
|
Tax automation that learns and adapts
|
AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers
|
MCP servers automating complex workflows
|
AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort
|
Natural language APIs that simplify integration
|
AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration
|
AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers