Avalara empowers tax and finance teams to turn compliance into opportunity — simplifying filings, improving accuracy, and driving outcomes across every industry and business size. Zamp is designed for growing small-to-midsize digital businesses (ecommerce, SaaS, digital services) and positions itself as a “Done-For-You” managed service. That model works well for smaller operations — but as compliance needs grow beyond basic U.S. sales tax, businesses discover they need the platform depth, integration breadth, and global coverage that Avalara provides.