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Avalara vs. Zamp

Automating your tax compliance?

See why Avalara is the better choice.
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Avalara vs. TaxJar
Avalara vs. TaxJar

Avalara vs. Zamp

Automating your tax compliance?

See why Avalara is the better choice.

Avalara sets the benchmark for modern tax compliance

Turns compliance into opportunity

Avalara empowers tax and finance teams to turn compliance into opportunity — simplifying filings, improving accuracy, and driving outcomes across every industry and business size. Zamp is designed for growing small-to-midsize digital businesses (ecommerce, SaaS, digital services) and positions itself as a “Done-For-You” managed service. That model works well for smaller operations — but as compliance needs grow beyond basic U.S. sales tax, businesses discover they need the platform depth, integration breadth, and global coverage that Avalara provides. 

Turns compliance into opportunity

Avalara empowers tax and finance teams to turn compliance into opportunity — simplifying filings, improving accuracy, and driving outcomes across every industry and business size. Zamp is designed for growing small-to-midsize digital businesses (ecommerce, SaaS, digital services) and positions itself as a “Done-For-You” managed service. That model works well for smaller operations — but as compliance needs grow beyond basic U.S. sales tax, businesses discover they need the platform depth, integration breadth, and global coverage that Avalara provides. 

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries, 55B+ API calls processed, and 12,000+ U.S.sales and use tax jurisdictions, Avalara delivers rooftop-level accuracy at scale. Zamp also claims “rooftop-accurate” calculations, but their tax content depth, audit methodology, and performance benchmarks are not publicly documented — and their SOC 2 compliance is still listed as “in progress,” raising questions about enterprise readiness.

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries, 55B+ API calls processed, and 12,000+ U.S.sales and use tax jurisdictions, Avalara delivers rooftop-level accuracy at scale. Zamp also claims “rooftop-accurate” calculations, but their tax content depth, audit methodology, and performance benchmarks are not publicly documented — and their SOC 2 compliance is still listed as “in progress,” raising questions about enterprise readiness.

Integrates with more business systems

With 1,400+ signed partner integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects natively to your entire stack. Zamp lists approximately 15 integrations — QuickBooks Online, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, Xero, Stripe, Shopify, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and a custom API — with no connectors for SAP, Sage, Oracle, or advanced ERP environments. 

Integrates with more business systems

With 1,400+ signed partner integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects natively to your entire stack. Zamp lists approximately 15 integrations — QuickBooks Online, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, Xero, Stripe, Shopify, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and a custom API — with no connectors for SAP, Sage, Oracle, or advanced ERP environments. 

Over 200,000 customers across 75+ countries trust Avalara to simplify their tax compliance.

Recognized as a 2024 IDC MarketScape Leader, Avalara delivers reliable compliance solutions to help ensure accuracy, enhance agility, and prepare businesses for what’s next.

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)
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8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)

Why businesses choose Avalara over Zamp

1. Accuracy and reliability

Automated workflows and regularly updated tax content help ensure efficient, reliable global compliance while maintaining accuracy as regulations change. Zamp covers U.S. sales tax and recently launched a VAT and GST product, but its global content depth, audit traceability, and infrastructure resilience are unverified. 

Capability

Avalara

Zamp 

Real-time tax determination 

Rooftop-level, sub-10ms at scale

Claims “rooftop-accurate” — performance at scale undocumented 

Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international) 

 Regularly updated across 190+ countries

Limited — U.S. sales tax + ~30 GST/VAT countries 

Built-in tax research tools 

Always-on, multiregional, multicloud infrastructure

55B+ API calls processed; 1.14B during Cyber Week 2024

Unknown 

Audit-ready accuracy 

 Customers cut audit prep from weeks to hours 

Claims audit support; no published audit methodology 

AI + expert-verified tax content 

AI-structured data, expert-verified rules

Unknown 

Trusted by governments to power official rate portals

Certified SST provider 

In all 24 SST member states

Enterprise-grade security certifications 

SOC 2 + ISO

SOC 2 “compliance in progress” — not yet certified

2. End-to-end compliance and tax type coverage

Avalara provides full visibility into the compliance process with a unified platform that connects calculation, filing, exemption management, VAT reporting, cross-border, and licensing. Zamp covers U.S. sales tax calculation, filing, registrations, notice management, and basic exemption handling — plus a new VAT/GST product — but leaves critical gaps: no use tax, no 1099 reporting, no customs/duties, no e-invoicing, and no business licensing.

Capability

Avalara

Zamp

Returns filing and remittance automation

Full automation, all 50 states + territories

Exemption certificate management

Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, email campaigns, state database integration 

Basic — included in service; limited automation 

Notice management 

1099 and W-9 reporting

Registrations and licensing management

Full registrations + business licensing

Limited; no licensing 

Managed VAT and GST reporting 

 53 countries supported

Limited coverage 

Use tax management

Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification

E-invoicing and live reporting

Product-level unique tax codes 

3,000+ across all industries 

Unknown

Global compliance support

Limited — U.S.-focused with new global product 

Scalability across businesses of all sizes

SMB through Enterprise

ESB and SMB digital businesses only; ~1,200 customers 

3. Easy integration with business systems

Avalara seamlessly connects with the systems businesses use every day — automating tax compliance within existing workflows. Zamp offers ~15 integrations focused on midmarket accounting and ecommerce platforms. For anything beyond those — SAP, Oracle, Sage, advanced POS, or multichannel enterprise environments — Zamp relies on its API and does not publish standalone implementation fees or offer in-house implementation services for complex integrations. 

Capability

Avalara

Zamp

All-in-one compliance platform

Limited — U.S. sales tax + VAT/GST + managed service 

Signed partner integrations

1,400+

~15 

ERP integrations (SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft)

Robust, prebuilt connectors across all major ERPs

Limited — NetSuite, Microsoft BC, Xero; no SAP, Oracle, or Sage 

Billing integrations (Stripe, Chargebee, Zuora) 

Limited — Stripe 

Ecommerce integrations 

Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Adobe Commerce

POS integrations 

Limited 

E-invoicing platform integrations 

Certified implementation partners 

Extensive partner ecosystem — 1,400+ signed partners

Accounting firm partners; no certified implementation ecosystem 

White-label partner program 

Customer support 

Responsive, U.S.-based, dedicated account managers

4. Powered by agentic AI

Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ doesn’t just support tax management tasks; it actually does the work — providing efficiency and productivity on a whole new level. Zamp describes itself as an “intelligent platform” but does not offer agentic AI, MCP-driven automation, or comparable AI capabilities across the compliance lifecycle. 

Capability

Avalara

Zamp

Tax automation that learns and adapts 

AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers 

MCP servers automating complex workflows 

AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort 

Natural language APIs that simplify integration 

AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration 

AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers 

What customers say about Avalara

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater
Sweetwater
Sweetwater

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake
Snowflake logo
Snowflake logo

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO

See Avalara in action

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