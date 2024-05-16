Effective strategies for US sales tax exemption certificate management

Tax authorities understand exempt transactions happen, but they won’t take it on faith that the exempt transactions you make are legitimate. You must be able to demonstrate you had a valid reason to not collect sales tax (like having exempt customers, if you can prove they’re exempt). This is true whether you’re located in the state, on the other side of the country, or outside of the U.S.

So, any time you don’t charge sales tax on taxable sales of tangible personal property as required, you need to collect a resale certificate or exemption certificate from your buyer — or make sure you have a valid exemption certificate or resale certificate on file. For remote sellers with economic nexus in more than one state, and especially for businesses based in other countries, that can amount to a lot of work.

Certificate collection is just the first step: You also have to update each exemption certificate before it expires. Invalid certificates won’t do you any good, but tracking expiration dates can be a bear because expiration dates vary by state and type of certificate. If you deal with a large number of these documents, keeping track of them can easily get out of hand.

And even if an exemption certificate has no expiration date, it’s important to periodically verify that the information on the certificate, like the business name or tax ID number, is up to date.

In short, you need to fulfill your sales tax obligations to reduce audit risk for your company. Failure to collect and remit sales tax can lead to negative findings during a sales tax audit unless you have a valid exemption certificate or resale certificate on file. And remember that like their U.S. counterparts, businesses based in other countries can be audited for U.S. sales tax too.

In the event of an audit, the auditor will probably want to see exemption certificates from the audit period. Properly completed, up-to-date exemption certificates and resale certificates prove the customer qualified to purchase the goods without paying sales tax. But auditors usually don’t try to get eyes on every certificate during a sales tax audit because there are simply too many of them. Instead, they can use sampling and apply their findings to the entire audit period.

“Sampling is a process of drawing a conclusion about an entire body of information based on measurements of a representative sample of that information,” explains the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA). “Sales and use taxes are transaction taxes, meaning that tax is determined on a transaction-by-transaction basis. Therefore, verification must be done at the source document level. Since in many cases it is economically impractical to audit all transactions, the CDTFA encourages the use of sampling whenever feasible.”

For taxpayers, there are pros and cons to the method. If most of your sales tax exemption certificates have expired but the sample shows your business to be 95% compliant, lucky you. On the other hand, if your business is 95% compliant but the auditor falls upon the 5% of certificates that are invalid, sampling wouldn’t work in your favor. It’s an audit risk, one of many.

Simply put, managing exemption certificates is important, and given the volume of these documents, it can be hard. So …