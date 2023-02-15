Japan – JP PINT e-invoicing FAQs released

The Japanese Digital Agency has published Frequently Asked Questions in relation to JP PINT e-invoicing. While these FAQs are only available in Japanese on the agency’s website, Avalara has reproduced these below English for clarity.

By way of background, Japan will implement a new Qualified Tax Invoices system for Japanese Consumption Tax (JCT) with effect October 1, 2023. Historically, there have been less onerous invoicing requirements with other documents and accounting records used to evidence JCT (ledger method). Businesses will be required to issue qualified tax invoices which fulfil certain conditions, and these will need to be retained by the customer in order to claim input JCT credits. Businesses must submit registration applications to become a registered issue of qualified invoices by March 31, 2023.

To complement and support this, the country is also implementing Peppol e-invoicing (under the new JP PINT standard). PINT refers to the globalised version of Peppol BIS Billing 3.0 - its Peppol INTernational document model.

Japanese businesses adopting Peppol will need to appoint a Certified Service Provider to enable them to send and receive JP PINT qualified tax e-invoices. Avalara is a Peppol Certified Service Provider in Japan.