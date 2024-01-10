Before the mandate comes into force, you will need to define the size of your company (each legal entity) by assessing it from January 1, 2025, based on the last financial year closed before that date. For example, you would use the financial year ending on September 30, 2024, to evaluate the size of your enterprise in 2025.
The new timeline, like the previous ones, isn’t final. The French tax authority (DGFiP) may delay it again, possibly until December 1, 2026 or 2027, depending on company size.