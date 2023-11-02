Real-time data: Revolutionising tax compliance

Businesses can use real-time data-derived updates to track their tax obligations when they arise, and use the information to make more informed decisions about allocation of resources and relevant payment schedules. They can immediately see whether they’re on track to meet their tax obligations, or if they need to take action to avoid noncompliance issues.

Real-time data can help businesses forecast their upcoming tax obligations more accurately by predicting future VAT payments based on current sales data, or anticipating the tax impact of planned business activities. The more accurate, prescient, and timely the data is, the more it can help businesses to manage their cash flow and avoid unexpected costs.

According to Deloitte, approximately 60% of organisations surveyed indicated that their business was either exploring the use of data analytics or was extremely focused on using it to drive overall business effectiveness and strategy.

Real-time data is also a significant factor in the emergence of live reporting. But what is live reporting, and what about it gives businesses an edge in the world of tax compliance?