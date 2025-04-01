Expanding firm value: A guide to offering property tax compliance services

Introduction

The global property tax services market was valued at approximately $3.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $4.38 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth is driven by increasing property values, evolving tax regulations, and the need for accurate property assessments. As such, it’s a smart time for accounting firms to look toward property tax compliance to bring value to clients, build stronger relationships, and grow their business. In the past, property tax work was known for being slow and full of paperwork. But now, with automation tools like Avalara Property Tax for Accountants, that’s no longer the case. Firms can offer property tax services without adding a lot of extra work or cost. Whether your firm is just starting with property tax, using its own tracking system, or handling appeals, this guide will show how you can offer more to your clients — and boost your bottom line at the same time.

Why should accountants offer property tax services now?

U.S. businesses paid over $300 billion in property taxes in 2022, and property taxes make up nearly 35% of all state and local taxes paid by businesses. Yet, many accounting firms still leave property tax work to their clients, focusing on more traditional services. This hands-off approach means missing out on a valuable opportunity. Expanding into property tax compliance services presents a strategic opportunity for accounting firms to diversify offerings, enhance client value, and tap into a growing market. Here are some key reasons, supported by current trends and statistics, for integrating property tax services into your practice:

Growing demand among clients: Businesses, especially those with properties in multiple states, are overwhelmed by the complex web of tax rules and deadlines. With over 12,000 U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, keeping up is a challenge. For instance, in Florida, the median property tax bill increased by 47.5% between 2019 and 2024, reflecting the rising burden on property owners.

Increasing complexity of regulations: Property tax laws vary widely across states and even counties. And rates can change frequently, sometimes as often as by the month. This complexity means businesses need experts who understand the rules and can help ensure they stay compliant. The types of skills and workflows developed by an established accounting firm likely already put your business in a strong position to manage property tax compliance and deadlines.

Expanding revenue opportunities: Modern property tax compliance software makes it much easier for firms to add property tax services to their offerings than before. Replacing manual processes with automation allows you to diversify your services and improve income streams without significantly increasing your workload.

Ongoing need to track assessments for savings: Firms handling property tax compliance and actively tracking appeals for clients are better positioned to spot overassessments and take timely action, often within the same tax cycle.

Incorporating property tax services into your firm not only meets a growing client need but also opens doors to new business opportunities.

Property tax services: From burden to business builder

For many firms, property tax compliance has long been seen as a service that was more trouble than it’s worth. Stacks of paperwork, confusing local rules, and looming filing deadlines can make it feel more like a burden than a business opportunity. But that perception is quickly changing. Thanks to modern automation tools, property tax compliance is easier to manage, easier to scale, and ready to drive real value for your firm. Here’s how you can transform a traditionally time-consuming service into a smart growth strategy:

Automate due date tracking: No need to update spreadsheets or calendars manually. You can automatically track due dates across jurisdictions. This feature keeps your team on schedule, reduces the risk of missed filings, and frees up time for more valuable work.

Centralize data management: All client property tax information is stored on one secure, web-based platform making it simple to organize, access, and update client records — no more chasing documents or digging through folders.

Reduce manual entry: Quickly import asset lists, assessor data, and filing documents without rekeying. That means fewer errors, faster preparation time, and a smoother workflow for every engagement.

Maintain audit trails and documentation: Ensure every form, deadline, and update is clearly tracked. You’re ready for client questions, jurisdiction reviews, and future audits — with all the records in place to back you up.

With a powerful tool like Avalara Property Tax for Accountants in place, your firm is better positioned to offer property tax services more efficiently and at scale. You’re not just keeping up, you’re staying ahead, building trust with clients, and opening the door to new revenue without the need for more staff.

Three firm profiles: Three opportunities to improve revenue

Whether your firm is just getting started, using a competitor’s software, or currently focused only on appeals work, there’s room to grow and deliver more value to your clients. No matter where your firm starts, there’s a clear path forward. Here’s how you can expand your services, increase efficiency, and explore new revenue streams. 1. Firms new to property tax service Firms starting to explore property tax compliance are in an ideal position to build a modern, scalable service offering right from the beginning. You have the unique opportunity to build a smart, scalable service from the ground up with the right technology and strategy. Stand out with your services. Property tax compliance can help to differentiate you from other firms that only focus on income tax or audits and give clients more reasons to work with you. By adopting automated property tax compliance software, your firm can position itself as a one-stop shop for clients with property tax needs.

Property tax compliance can help to differentiate you from other firms that only focus on income tax or audits and give clients more reasons to work with you. By adopting automated property tax compliance software, your firm can position itself as a one-stop shop for clients with property tax needs. Offer flexible pricing. Flat-rate pricing is easy for clients to understand and can be profitable for your firm. Because automation helps you save time, you can offer fixed fees that keep clients happy while still protecting your margins.

Flat-rate pricing is easy for clients to understand and can be profitable for your firm. Because automation helps you save time, you can offer fixed fees that keep clients happy while still protecting your margins. Scale with minimal headcount. Property tax software gives you tools that let you do more without needing to grow your team. You’ll be able to take on more clients and offer top-quality service without extra overhead. Automation for tasks like form completion and deadline tracking streamlines the process, reducing the need for additional staff. Starting now means you can skip the messy, manual way of doing things and build a service that’s efficient from day one. With the right technology, property tax services can be simple, valuable, and a smart way to grow your firm. 2. Firms only offering appeals support If your firm focuses on appeals, you’re already doing the hard work — analyzing valuations, digging into assessments, and fighting for your clients. But by stopping there, you’re missing a valuable opportunity. It’s important to understand that adding property tax compliance services doesn’t dilute your appeals focus — it strengthens it. With the right tools in place, it becomes easier, more efficient, and more profitable. Here’s why expanding into property tax compliance services makes sense. Turn one-time wins into recurring revenue. Property tax is filed annually, and clients need it year after year. That means predictable, repeatable income — not just case-by-case fees.

Property tax is filed annually, and clients need it year after year. That means predictable, repeatable income — not just case-by-case fees. Spot appeal opportunities earlier. Managing compliance gives you access to all the data. When values look off, you’ll catch them faster — and position your firm as the first call for appeals.

Managing compliance gives you access to all the data. When values look off, you’ll catch them faster — and position your firm as the first call for appeals. Build stronger client relationships. Offering both compliance and appeals shows clients you’re with them from start to finish. With a closer eye on property value tracking, firms can proactively identify opportunities for appeals and added value. That makes you not just a service provider, but a trusted advisor. When you pair compliance with appeals, you stop reacting to problems and start building long-term value. This shift doesn’t just help your clients. It helps your firm grow.

3. Firms using outdated software If your firm is already in the compliance space, you’ve made a smart move. But if you’re relying on legacy systems or homegrown tools that aren’t keeping pace, it may limit your ability to scale. Maybe you’re still updating due dates in spreadsheets, manually keying in assessor data, or struggling with a clunky interface that wasn’t really built for property tax work. These kinds of tools can make it hard to grow. Switching to Avalara Property Tax for Accountants gives you a better way forward. Direct document uploads can help save time and resources. Scan a bill or notice into the product and have our AI-powered tools read the document, pull key data, and upload into Avalara Property Tax.

Scan a bill or notice into the product and have our AI-powered tools read the document, pull key data, and upload into Avalara Property Tax. Automated deadline tracking outperforms manual calendar tools. Stay ahead of filings without relying on spreadsheets or manual updates by automating deadline tracking across jurisdictions.

Stay ahead of filings without relying on spreadsheets or manual updates by automating deadline tracking across jurisdictions. Streamlined data import surpasses rekeying and workarounds. Upload assessor files, asset lists, and other documents in just a few clicks — saving time and reducing the risk of errors. You could save hours per engagement and reduce errors, which is especially important if automation or direct uploads aren’t supported by your current system.

Upload assessor files, asset lists, and other documents in just a few clicks — saving time and reducing the risk of errors. You could save hours per engagement and reduce errors, which is especially important if automation or direct uploads aren’t supported by your current system. Property tax compliance software supports cost-effective scaling. Serve more clients without adding overhead or managing complicated user licenses.

Serve more clients without adding overhead or managing complicated user licenses. Intuitive solutions simplify and strengthen implementation. Get a clean, user-friendly interface that makes it easier for staff to learn and use, especially compared to systems that require IT support or custom workarounds. If your current software is slowing you down or holding you back, it’s time to upgrade. Avalara helps firms like yours do the same great work — but faster, smarter, and with more room to grow.

Expanding tax services improves your role as a trusted advisor

Today’s clients expect more than just help with paperwork. They want someone who understands their business, sees the bigger picture, and brings proactive ideas to the table. Offering property tax services helps your firm step into that role. When you manage compliance with the right software, you can complete forms automatically based on the property tax data input, which helps your clients make smarter decisions. By catching issues before they turn into penalties, noticing patterns in assessments, and identifying savings opportunities through appeals, you’re helping clients plan ahead instead of catching up. With property tax compliance in your toolkit, you can: Help clients avoid late fees, missed deadlines, and compliance mistakes.

Spot changes in property values and assessments that could affect future costs.

Flag potential appeal opportunities early — sometimes before your client even knows there’s a problem.

Use automated software to simplify one of the most confusing areas of tax law, giving your clients the confidence to focus on their business. The more value you provide, the more trust you earn. And when your clients see you as a proactive partner, not just a service provider, you build stronger, longer-lasting relationships that help your firm grow for the long term. One of the best things about offering property tax services today? You don’t have to dive in all at once. With the right tools, you can start small, learn as you go, and grow your services over time. Begin by offering property tax compliance to just a few clients. Use that experience to build out efficient, repeatable workflows powered by automation. As your team gets more comfortable — and your processes become more refined — you can easily take on more clients and larger portfolios.

Start small, scale smart

Avalara Property Tax for Accountants is designed to help you grow at your own pace:

You can onboard new clients quickly, without needing to build custom processes from scratch for each one.

A single dashboard lets you manage filings across many cities and states — so you always know what’s due, and when.

Built-in reminders and automated due date tracking keep your firm organized and ahead of deadlines.

All documents, filings, and notes are stored in one secure place, so you’re ready for audits with everything in reach.

With the right technology behind you, you can grow your property tax services into a smart, scalable part of your firm. One that drives revenue, builds stronger client relationships, and helps your team do more with less.

Build a future-proof service line

Property tax compliance doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With the right technology, it transforms from a tedious task into a strategic, scalable service that adds real value — for both your clients and your firm. Whether you’re expanding beyond appeals, replacing limited software, or entering the property tax space for the first time, Avalara gives you the tools to make that move with confidence. From automating due dates to streamlining data collection and filings, Avalara Property Tax for Accountants helps you work more efficiently, serve clients more effectively, and unlock new revenue opportunities along the way. This isn’t just about doing more work. It’s about doing smarter work that strengthens your client relationships, builds trust, and positions your firm as a long-term advisor.

Get started growing your practice today