Avalara for NetSuite: Automate tax compliance across sales channels and geographies

Automate end-to-end tax compliance in NetSuite, freeing finance and IT teams to focus on growth, not returns

The NetSuite-native tax solution that simplifies tax at scale

Avalara for NetSuite is engineered for NetSuite users who need speed and precision at every step. It’s trusted by more than 4,100 NetSuite customers to streamline tax and compliance, including rate calculation, exemption management, and returns.

Avalara adapts to your NetSuite workflows with flexible automation, highly accurate content, industry-tailored solutions, and reliable performance — no matter your operating model.

From managing complex tax scenarios with multiple entities to staying ahead of regulatory changes, Avalara empowers growing companies to reduce risk, accelerate close cycles, and scale confidently.

Activate Avalara in NetSuite today

Talk with a tax automation specialist to explore how quickly you can enable Avalara in your NetSuite solution and start simplifying compliance.

VIDEO

How Avalara automates tax compliance in NetSuite

Watch how Avalara simplifies tax compliance directly inside NetSuite — from sales tax calculation and address validation to exemption certificate management and nexus tracking.

BENEFITS

Why 4,100 NetSuite customers choose Avalara

Scalability without complexity

Avalara scales with your business, automating tax across entities, geographies, and channels without increasing IT or compliance burden.

Built for NetSuite

The certified Avalara integration supports all NetSuite editions, including OneWorld and SuiteTax — enabling low-code deployment with reliable support.

End-to-end tax automation

Automate various compliance processes, including sales and use tax determination, exemption management, return filing, and more — without manual work or disconnected tools.

Reduced audit risk, increased accuracy

Avalara regularly updates tax rates and rules, helping you stay compliant and audit-ready as rules change and your business grows.

Faster time to value with AI onboarding

With AI-guided setup, real-time tax processing, and intuitive tools, Avalara delivers ROI from the very first transaction.

Confidence to expand globally

With support for VAT, GST, customs duties, and more, Avalara helps you meet global tax mandates without new compliance headaches.

STUDY

The real impact of Avalara tax automation

153% ROI over three years

A Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by Avalara found the composite organization using Avalara achieved significant returns through automation and efficiency gains.
$210K saved on audit preparation

Centralized documentation and real-time reporting reduced audit prep time and helped eliminate third-party costs.
85% faster tax processes

Avalara helped companies streamline exemption management, filing, and reconciliation — boosting overall productivity.
510 hours saved annually on returns

Finance teams reclaimed valuable hours by automating filing workflows across jurisdictions.

REPORT

How finance leaders are transforming tax in 2025

Discover how finance and tax professionals are responding to AI, e-invoicing mandates, and global compliance pressures. Based on a 2025 survey of 345 finance leaders, this report explores how automation is reshaping finance — and where teams still face critical gaps.

Title page of the 2025 Avalara State of Finance report: “Reinventing finance and tax — Leaders see AI and e-invoicing as agents of change
Customer story

Therabody cuts tax workload with Avalara for NetSuite

Discover how Therabody automated tax filing and exemption tracking with Avalara in NetSuite to reduce manual work even as tax complexity grew.

Therabody logo with circular icon and brand name in black text.
GET STARTED

Is Avalara for NetSuite right for you?

You’re expanding into new states, countries, or sales channels and your tax setup can’t keep up.

You rely on spreadsheets or external help to manage sales tax, returns, and exemptions.

Your finance or IT teams are overextended and looking to reduce manual work and audit risk.

Additional resources

Industry guide
Avalara Tax Changes 2025: Software and SaaS

Learn how software companies are navigating evolving legislation tied to digital goods.
Industry guide
Avalara Tax Changes 2025: Manufacturing

Understand shifts in use tax, personal property exemptions, and marketplace facilitator laws.
Industry guide
Avalara Tax Changes 2025: Retail

Track changes to delivery fees, sales tax holidays, and economic nexus thresholds.

Join the 4,100+ NetSuite customers using Avalara for tax compliance

