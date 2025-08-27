The NetSuite-native tax solution that simplifies tax at scale

Avalara for NetSuite is engineered for NetSuite users who need speed and precision at every step. It’s trusted by more than 4,100 NetSuite customers to streamline tax and compliance, including rate calculation, exemption management, and returns.

Avalara adapts to your NetSuite workflows with flexible automation, highly accurate content, industry-tailored solutions, and reliable performance — no matter your operating model.

From managing complex tax scenarios with multiple entities to staying ahead of regulatory changes, Avalara empowers growing companies to reduce risk, accelerate close cycles, and scale confidently.