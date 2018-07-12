"Avalara fits our business perfectly. That's how we decided that we felt safe with you guys. We weren't just a number; we weren't just another company."

Nobody at ANC is a tax expert. Mostly, we have sales people, we have project managers, we have a small three-person accounting department. So we just couldn’t handle the tax issues. Instead of being audited yearly and owing lots and lots of money, we decided to leave it to the professionals.

We got audited and owed probably three years of California sales tax without Avalara AvaTax. So you guys coming aboard was a great relief.

I remember the set-up being quick. We just had to connect our financial application to Avalara AvaTax when we were setting up our customers. And everything was one, two, three. You guys took care of it. It seemed like overnight.

Customer service stands out above everything else. You can have a great, A-list company but if you’re not going to give us the customer service that we need – especially not having a tax expert in our business – we had to feel confident with what we were submitting to these states, that we weren’t going to get burned.

I’m more than confident in recommending Avalara to anybody because they’ve done wonders for our business. They’ve made our business one-two-three simple as far as the sales tax aspect. On a customer service level, you can’t beat them. Avalara AvaTax is a thousand percent helpful!

It was a nightmare, pre- Avalara AvaTax. Probably one of the best days of my life was when we got Avalara AvaTax.