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LIVE WEBINAR

The 2026 1099 playbook for accounting firms

Navigating the FIRE-to-IRIS Transition, New Thresholds, and Emerging Compliance Shifts

DATE
Wednesday, October 14, 2026

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TIME
10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including Q&A

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Navigate the biggest IRS compliance shift in decades

The IRS is retiring FIRE after 2026. Only 11% of AP professionals report being fully IRIS-ready (IOFM-Avalara survey, July 2026). Join us for practical guidance on navigating the transition and turning 1099 compliance into a profitable year-round advisory service.

What you'll learn

 

Takeaways from this CPE-eligible session:

 

  • Identify the highest-impact 2026 compliance changes across form thresholds, IRIS formatting, and state rules
  • Understand how IRIS validates data at submission — and how to prepare vendor data before filing season
  • Reposition seasonal 1099 filing as a profitable, year-round client advisory managed service
  • Automate digital W-9 collection and real-time TIN matching to prevent B-Notices and filing penalties
  • Use multiclient dashboards and prebuilt ERP integrations to scale bulk filing without adding headcount

 

Earn 1.0 CPE credit (Taxes/Specialized Knowledge) while building the compliance expertise your clients will value.

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Meet the speakers

Gordon Walsh

Gordon Walsh

Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

Gordon helps accounting firms and finance teams navigate IRS 1099 and W-9 compliance through modern automation. He brings expertise in information reporting workflows, IRIS transition readiness, and multiclient filing strategies for CAS practices.
Joe Honma

Joe Honma

1099 Sales Leader, Avalara

Joe partners with accounting firms to implement automation strategies that streamline 1099 and W-9 compliance workflows. He specializes in helping CAS and CAAS practices build scalable, year-round compliance services and prepare for the IRS FIRE-to-IRIS transition.

Connect with Avalara

877-725-7278