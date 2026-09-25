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DATE
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
TIME
10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including Q&A
Navigate the biggest IRS compliance shift in decades
The IRS is retiring FIRE after 2026. Only 11% of AP professionals report being fully IRIS-ready (IOFM-Avalara survey, July 2026). Join us for practical guidance on navigating the transition and turning 1099 compliance into a profitable year-round advisory service.
Takeaways from this CPE-eligible session:
Earn 1.0 CPE credit (Taxes/Specialized Knowledge) while building the compliance expertise your clients will value.
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Gordon Walsh
Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
Gordon helps accounting firms and finance teams navigate IRS 1099 and W-9 compliance through modern automation. He brings expertise in information reporting workflows, IRIS transition readiness, and multiclient filing strategies for CAS practices.
Joe Honma
1099 Sales Leader, Avalara
Joe partners with accounting firms to implement automation strategies that streamline 1099 and W-9 compliance workflows. He specializes in helping CAS and CAAS practices build scalable, year-round compliance services and prepare for the IRS FIRE-to-IRIS transition.