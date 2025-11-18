Get clear on how VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) and upcoming e-invoicing mandates could affect your business. In this 30-minute session, Avalara e-invoicing experts break down what’s changing, why it matters now, and how to plan with confidence.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- What ViDA means for your global operations
- Why 2026 will be a tipping point for mandatory e-invoicing in the EU — and beyond
- How to make sense of compliance when rules vary country by country
- Who needs to be at the table (and why e-invoicing isn’t just an IT problem)
- What questions you must ask when vetting your e-invoicing solution or provider
- What moves you can make now to reduce rework, risk, and internal friction
You’ll walk away with a clearer mandate roadmap and fewer unknowns.
Join Avalara’s community of more than 43,000 customers across 75+ countries