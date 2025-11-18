Get clear on how VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) and upcoming e-invoicing mandates could affect your business. In this 30-minute session, Avalara e-invoicing experts break down what’s changing, why it matters now, and how to plan with confidence.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

What ViDA means for your global operations

Why 2026 will be a tipping point for mandatory e-invoicing in the EU — and beyond

How to make sense of compliance when rules vary country by country

Who needs to be at the table (and why e-invoicing isn’t just an IT problem)

What questions you must ask when vetting your e-invoicing solution or provider

What moves you can make now to reduce rework, risk, and internal friction

You’ll walk away with a clearer mandate roadmap and fewer unknowns.

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