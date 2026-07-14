In regulated environments like tax and compliance, AI must do more than provide helpful answers. It must support work that is accurate, traceable, defensible, and accountable.
Join Jayme Fishman, Avalara Chief Strategy and Product Officer, for a conversation exploring why regulated workflows are emerging as a proving ground for AI.
We’ll delve into:
- Why regulated workflows raise the bar
- Where generic AI falls short
- How business leaders should move forward
Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording.