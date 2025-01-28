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WEBINAR

After filing season: What’s next for property tax leaders?

Turn post-filing insights into savings and strategy

Filing season is over — but the most valuable work is just beginning. Learn how leading teams shift from reactive compliance to proactive control, reduce overpayments, and prepare for the next property tax cycle with confidence.

What to do after filing season to reduce risk and identify savings

 

We cover:

 

  • Why post-filing is the best time to evaluate your process and tools
  • How assessments impact tax liability and overpayment risk 
  • The most common causes of inefficiency across property tax programs
  • Why 76% of teams still rely on manual processes — and the risks that creates
  • How modern platforms improve visibility, accuracy, and scalability
  • The role of AI in identifying appeal opportunities
  • Steps to modernize your approach before the next filing season

 

Get a clear road map to move from filing completion to smarter, more strategic property tax management.

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