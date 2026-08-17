What’s changing in global tax — and what could it mean for your business?

We recently hosted a webinar in the US covering the latest global tax developments and emerging trends affecting international businesses. Due to overwhelming demand, we’re bringing this highly rated session back as a live replay at an Australia-friendly time: 12pm AEST on 31 August.

If your business operates internationally — or is planning to expand globally — this is a valuable opportunity to stay ahead of the latest tax changes and understand what they mean for your business.