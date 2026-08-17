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WEBINAR

Avalara Tax Changes 2026 Midyear Update: Navigating the new tax landscape and emerging trends

DATE
31 August 2026

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TIME
12:00 p.m. AEST

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DURATION
1 hour

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What’s changing in global tax — and what could it mean for your business?

We recently hosted a webinar in the US covering the latest global tax developments and emerging trends affecting international businesses. Due to overwhelming demand, we’re bringing this highly rated session back as a live replay at an Australia-friendly time: 12pm AEST on 31 August.

 

If your business operates internationally — or is planning to expand globally — this is a valuable opportunity to stay ahead of the latest tax changes and understand what they mean for your business.

You’ll learn about:

  • How sales tax bases are expanding
  • The growth of digital advertising and social media taxes
  • Evolving rules for online sellers and marketplaces
  • Emerging trends such as AI taxability
  • How operational tax rules are changing
  • How tariffs and de minimis changes are reshaping global trade

 

Grab a sandwich and join us for this lunchtime live replay — practical updates on the latest global tax developments and insights you can apply to your business.

Register for the webinar

About the speakers

Gail Cole

Gail Cole

Lead Marketing Writer and Developer, Avalara (moderator)

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Argi O’Leary

Principal, Advocacy Practice, Ryan

David Lingerfelt

David Lingerfelt

Senior Director of Global Indirect Tax Research at Avalara

A person wearing an orange shirt in an office setting with cubicles and bright windows in the background.

Craig Reed

General Manager of Cross-Border at Avalara