Register for the webinar
DATE
31 August 2026
TIME
12:00 p.m. AEST
DURATION
1 hour
What’s changing in global tax — and what could it mean for your business?
We recently hosted a webinar in the US covering the latest global tax developments and emerging trends affecting international businesses. Due to overwhelming demand, we’re bringing this highly rated session back as a live replay at an Australia-friendly time: 12pm AEST on 31 August.
If your business operates internationally — or is planning to expand globally — this is a valuable opportunity to stay ahead of the latest tax changes and understand what they mean for your business.
You’ll learn about:
Grab a sandwich and join us for this lunchtime live replay — practical updates on the latest global tax developments and insights you can apply to your business.
Register for the webinar
Gail Cole
Lead Marketing Writer and Developer, Avalara (moderator)
Argi O’Leary
Principal, Advocacy Practice, Ryan
David Lingerfelt
Senior Director of Global Indirect Tax Research at Avalara
Craig Reed
General Manager of Cross-Border at Avalara