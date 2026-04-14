The IRS is replacing FIRE with IRIS, introducing new filing methods, and credentialing requirements. At the same time, Form W-9 updates, shifting 1099 thresholds, and uneven state adoption compound complexity. Learn what’s changing and how to prepare for the 2026 reporting year.

The 2026 reporting year brings major changes to 1099 and W-9 compliance.

Here’s what you need to know to prepare for 2026 changes:

How the FIRE-to-IRIS transition will change your 1099 filing process

What draft Form W-9 updates mean for vendor onboarding and compliance

How evolving 1099 reporting thresholds may increase filing obligations

How varying state adoption timelines could complicate reporting strategies

How Avalara 1099 and W-9 solutions help automate onboarding, reduce TIN mismatches, and manage federal and state reporting complexity

Attendees will leave with a clear, readiness road map and practical steps to strengthen 1099 and W-9 compliance for 2026 and beyond.