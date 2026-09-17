Avalara Partner Product Webinar: Aviator and Versori deep dive

Imagine a future of tax and compliance where an always-on, autonomous AI workforce handles the heavy lifting, proactive defenses stop exposure before it happens, and every outcome is anchored in verifiable, audit-defensible accuracy. That future is here. Welcome to Avalara Aviator.

Aviator is the agent hub for agentic tax and compliance, bringing specialized AI agents into the multi-step workflows where tax and compliance work actually happens. Led by Avi, these agents monitor, recommend, and execute work within defined policies, permissions, and approval boundaries — so your clients maintain visibility into every action, retain authority over material compliance decisions and submissions, and preserve audit-ready evidence for every outcome.

Join us for a live Aviator demo, plus a first look at the Versori Training Program — Avalara’s at-no-cost, self-paced enablement offer that helps partners train on its AI-native integration platform. Through the program, partners learn how AI agents plan, connect, build, and deploy custom Avalara integrations in days instead of months, as well as how to begin scoping and delivering integration work themselves.