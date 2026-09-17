Avalara Partner Product Webinar: Aviator and Versori deep dive

Register for this webinar
DATE
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Welcome to the new era of agentic tax and compliance
Introducing Avalara Aviator and the Versori Training Program
Imagine a future of tax and compliance where an always-on, autonomous AI workforce handles the heavy lifting, proactive defenses stop exposure before it happens, and every outcome is anchored in verifiable, audit-defensible accuracy. That future is here. Welcome to Avalara Aviator.
Aviator is the agent hub for agentic tax and compliance, bringing specialized AI agents into the multi-step workflows where tax and compliance work actually happens. Led by Avi, these agents monitor, recommend, and execute work within defined policies, permissions, and approval boundaries — so your clients maintain visibility into every action, retain authority over material compliance decisions and submissions, and preserve audit-ready evidence for every outcome.
Join us for a live Aviator demo, plus a first look at the Versori Training Program — Avalara’s at-no-cost, self-paced enablement offer that helps partners train on its AI-native integration platform. Through the program, partners learn how AI agents plan, connect, build, and deploy custom Avalara integrations in days instead of months, as well as how to begin scoping and delivering integration work themselves.
What you’ll learn
This session is built for partners who want to stay ahead:
Bring your questions for a live Q&A with the Avalara product and Versori teams.
Avalara Aviator
Aviator is Avalara’s agentic agent hub for tax and compliance — a coordinated team of specialized AI agents that execute compliance work while keeping your clients in control of every decision that matters. In this session, you’ll see Aviator in action and learn how to bring it into client conversations with confidence.
Versori by Avalara now Available
Versori is the AI-agentic integration platform for building enterprise-grade, production-ready integrations in days instead of months. The Versori Training Program gives you exclusive access to the platform. Providing Tech partner teams a structured path to train on the platform and start scoping and delivering integration work themselves. We’ll cover what the program includes, who it’s for, and how to get your team enrolled.
Register for this webinar