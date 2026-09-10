Avoiding the Q4 bottleneck: How to reduce risk from property tax bills to returns

Register for the webinar
DATE
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
DURATION
1 hour, including live Q&A
Clear the Q4 bottleneck and regain control
As your business scales into new jurisdictions, managing the Q4 influx of property tax bills and assessment notices can become a dangerous bottleneck. Learn how to modernize and reduce risk before the high-volume Q1 returns season hits.
What you’ll learn in this session
We’ll explore how modernizing your property tax operations with a centralized, AI-powered platform can help:
Prepare for a stress-free returns season. Learn how to automate workflows, reduce financial exposure, and scale your property tax operations without adding head count.
Register for the webinar
Carl Hoemke
General Manager, Property Tax, Avalara
Carl is a finance and tax industry entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience developing tools to support fair tax assessments and ease the burden of property tax compliance. His mission is to positively impact organizational efficiencies and help elevate the role of property tax teams with high-quality products and services.
Melissa Schad
Sr. Product Solution Engineer, Avalara
Melissa has 20+ years of compliance experience across Avalara, CSC, and PowerPlan, specializing in licensing best practices and software implementation. A PMP with a master’s in organizational leadership, she is passionate about emerging compliance tech. Outside work, Melissa enjoys singing, convertibles, and beach days in San Diego, CA.
Missed notices mean missed appeal windows. See how a centralized, AI-powered platform gives you the visibility to help prevent costly penalties.