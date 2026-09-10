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WEBINAR

Avoiding the Q4 bottleneck: How to reduce risk from property tax bills to returns

DATE
Wednesday, October 28, 2026

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TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

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DURATION
1 hour, including live Q&A

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Clear the Q4 bottleneck and regain control

As your business scales into new jurisdictions, managing the Q4 influx of property tax bills and assessment notices can become a dangerous bottleneck. Learn how to modernize and reduce risk before the high-volume Q1 returns season hits.

What you’ll learn in this session

 

We’ll explore how modernizing your property tax operations with a centralized, AI-powered platform can help:

  • Eliminate manual overhead by reducing the labor-intensive tracking of bills and notices across disparate systems.
  • Reduce financial exposure by automating workflows and due date tracking to help reduce the risk of missed payments and penalties.
  • Create a single source of truth by centralizing your documentation and establishing a clear audit trail to defend assessments effectively.
  • Scale without adding head count by handling high-volume, multijurisdiction compliance smoothly as your business grows.

Prepare for a stress-free returns season. Learn how to automate workflows, reduce financial exposure, and scale your property tax operations without adding head count.

Register for the webinar

About the speakers

Carl Hoemke

Carl Hoemke

General Manager, Property Tax, Avalara

Carl is a finance and tax industry entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience developing tools to support fair tax assessments and ease the burden of property tax compliance. His mission is to positively impact organizational efficiencies and help elevate the role of property tax teams with high-quality products and services.

Melissa Schad

Melissa Schad

Sr. Product Solution Engineer, Avalara

Melissa has 20+ years of compliance experience across Avalara, CSC, and PowerPlan, specializing in licensing best practices and software implementation. A PMP with a master’s in organizational leadership, she is passionate about emerging compliance tech. Outside work, Melissa enjoys singing, convertibles, and beach days in San Diego, CA.

ON-DEMAND DEMO

Take the risk out of property tax compliance

Missed notices mean missed appeal windows. See how a centralized, AI-powered platform gives you the visibility to help prevent costly penalties.

Ready for a stress-free returns season?