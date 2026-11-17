David Lingerfelt
Senior Director of Indirect Tax
Avalara
David leads global tax strategy, regulatory affairs, compliance governance, and tax technology initiatives at Avalara.
DATE
Wednesday, December 9, 2026
TIME
8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET
DURATION
60 minutes
Your SB 122 questions answered
California Senate Bill 122 extends California sales and use tax to prewritten software and SaaS starting January 1, 2027. We received a lot of great questions during our November SB 122 webinar. On December 9, we'll answer the most frequently asked questions for the benefit of all.
What we'll cover:
Pre-submit your questions: Send in your SB 122 questions* before December 4, 2026, and our panel will do their best to answer them during the live session.
*Avalara does not provide tax advice. We can only answer questions related to SB 122 and Avalara products.
David Lingerfelt
Senior Director of Indirect Tax
Avalara
David leads global tax strategy, regulatory affairs, compliance governance, and tax technology initiatives at Avalara.
Aaron Wilson
Vice President of Product Management
Avalara
Aaron drives product strategy and execution across Avalara’s platform, bridging customer needs with technical innovation and ensuring Avalara delivers powerful, user-centric solutions for complex compliance challenges.
Gail Cole
Lead Marketing Writer and Developer
Avalara
Gail breaks down sales tax policy changes for accounting and business professionals and is the lead author of the Avalara Tax Changes reports.
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