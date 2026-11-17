California Senate Bill 122 extends California sales and use tax to prewritten software and SaaS starting January 1, 2027. We received a lot of great questions during our November SB 122 webinar. On December 9, we'll answer the most frequently asked questions for the benefit of all.

What we'll cover:

What is and isn't taxable under SB 122

California's sourcing rules for software and SaaS

Allocation and multiple points of use

Multi-year contracts and subscriptions

The $5 million liability shift

The impact on nexus

How Avalara supports SB 122 compliance.

Pre-submit your questions: Send in your SB 122 questions* before December 4, 2026, and our panel will do their best to answer them during the live session.

*Avalara does not provide tax advice. We can only answer questions related to SB 122 and Avalara products.