Your on-demand recording is ready — watch now

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Your access to the California SB 122 on-demand webinar is now available. Click below to start watching.

A quick recap of what’s covered:

  • Taxable vs. exempt software categories under SB 122 and California’s draft regulations
  • California’s billing-address sourcing rules
  • The $5-million purchaser liability threshold and self-assessment obligations
  • Building an audit-defensible, end-to-end compliance process with Avalara