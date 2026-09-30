Turn property tax from a passive ledger into an active savings engine.
Turn property tax from a passive ledger into an active savings engine.
Managing property tax compliance for multiple jurisdictions is complex. Learn how enterprise organizations are closing the confidence gap, capturing ROI, and avoiding penalties with modern compliance automation.
What you'll learn
Key insights from 307 enterprise property tax decision-makers
Watch now to learn how automated variance matching can uncover hidden savings.
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Carl Hoemke
General Manager, Property Tax, Avalara
Carl is a finance and tax industry entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience developing tools to support fair tax assessments and ease the burden of property tax compliance. His mission is to positively impact organizational efficiencies and elevate the role of property tax teams.
Derek Brink
VP and Research Fellow, Aberdeen
Derek is a vice president and research fellow at Aberdeen, focused primarily on Information Security and IT GRC. He earned an MBA with honors from Harvard Business School and a BS in Applied Mathematics with highest honors from the Rochester Institute of Technology.