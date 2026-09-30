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WEBINAR

Property tax compliance: Closing the confidence gap

Turn property tax from a passive ledger into an active savings engine.

Managing property tax compliance for multiple jurisdictions is complex. Learn how enterprise organizations are closing the confidence gap, capturing ROI, and avoiding penalties with modern compliance automation.

What you'll learn

Key insights from 307 enterprise property tax decision-makers

  • Exposing why “business as usual” manual compliance is a financial liability
  • Uncovering the hidden costs of late property tax bills and missed appeal windows
  • Navigating industry-specific property tax traps in retail, manufacturing, and healthcare
  • Building a compelling business case to modernize property tax operations
  • Unlocking the ROI of turning a passive ledger into an active savings engine

Watch now to learn how automated variance matching can uncover hidden savings.

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About the speakers

Carl Hoemke

Carl Hoemke

General Manager, Property Tax, Avalara

Carl is a finance and tax industry entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience developing tools to support fair tax assessments and ease the burden of property tax compliance. His mission is to positively impact organizational efficiencies and elevate the role of property tax teams.
Professional headshot of Derek Brink from Aberdeen. Used as a speaker headshot for the Property Tax Closing the Confidence Gap webinar on the Avalara LTLP.

Derek Brink

VP and Research Fellow, Aberdeen

Derek is a vice president and research fellow at Aberdeen, focused primarily on Information Security and IT GRC. He earned an MBA with honors from Harvard Business School and a BS in Applied Mathematics with highest honors from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Ready to modernize your property tax?