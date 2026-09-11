Discover Avalara: Microsoft prospect product tour | Avalara

DATE

Thursday, September 24, 2026 TIME

10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET DURATION

30 minutes

Avalara for Microsoft: Tax compliance built in, not bolted on

See how Avalara AvaTax embeds natively into Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Central — automating tax calculation, exemption management, and returns filing without leaving your Microsoft environment.

What you’ll see in this product tour:

How Avalara AvaTax calculates tax in real time, directly inside Dynamics 365 and Business Central

How Avalara Exemption Certificate Management automates exempt buyer validation at the transaction level

How Avalara Returns pulls your Dynamics data and files across every state you’re registered in

How Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting supports global compliance mandates without custom code

How Turbocharged AI reduces manual compliance work and surfaces risk before it becomes a problem