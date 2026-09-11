Discover Avalara: Microsoft prospect product tour | Avalara

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DATE
Thursday, September 24, 2026
TIME
10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
DURATION
30 minutes
Avalara for Microsoft: Tax compliance built in, not bolted on
See how Avalara AvaTax embeds natively into Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Central — automating tax calculation, exemption management, and returns filing without leaving your Microsoft environment.
What you’ll see in this product tour:
Get a clear view of how Avalara works natively inside Microsoft — and what a modern, automated compliance process can look like for your team.
Register now