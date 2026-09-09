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WEBINAR

From audit risk to audit ready: Transforming exemption certificate management with AI

DATE
Thursday, September 24, 2026

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TIME
09:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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See how AI is transforming exemption certificate management

AI is reshaping how teams manage exemption certificates. Join this live webinar to see how Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) uses AI-driven validation, predictive insights, and intelligent workflows to reduce audit risk and improve compliance accuracy.

We’ll cover:

  • Common audit risks and compliance challenges in exemption certificate management
  • How Avalara ECM uses AI-driven validation to improve certificate accuracy
  • Real-world workflow automation examples that reduce manual effort
  • Predictive insights that proactively surface compliance risk areas
  • A live demo of AI-powered features followed by Q&A

Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

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About the speakers

Greg Penhaligon
Lead Product Manager, Avalara

Greg has over 15 years of product experience at Deloitte, CBS, and ASAP, and focuses on advancing compliance document software and AI-driven innovation at Avalara.

Christine Martin
Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara

Christine brings 15+ years of sales and use tax experience, including leadership roles in manufacturing, telecommunications compliance, and financial reporting environments.

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