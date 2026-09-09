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DATE
Thursday, September 24, 2026
TIME
09:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
See how AI is transforming exemption certificate management
AI is reshaping how teams manage exemption certificates. Join this live webinar to see how Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) uses AI-driven validation, predictive insights, and intelligent workflows to reduce audit risk and improve compliance accuracy.
We’ll cover:
Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
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Greg Penhaligon
Lead Product Manager, Avalara
Greg has over 15 years of product experience at Deloitte, CBS, and ASAP, and focuses on advancing compliance document software and AI-driven innovation at Avalara.
Christine Martin
Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara
Christine brings 15+ years of sales and use tax experience, including leadership roles in manufacturing, telecommunications compliance, and financial reporting environments.