How global regulatory shifts and AI are reshaping tax and compliance

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DATE
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
TIME
09:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
AI-powered tax and compliance: the new standard for global indirect tax management
Rapid regulatory changes, inflation pressures, and trade shifts are forcing faster compliance decisions. Traditional retrospective review models are being replaced by real-time tax calculation and validation during transactions, are you prepared for this shift?
Join the Avalara team as they deep dive into how AI is becoming the enabling layer, allowing organizations to embed compliance into operational workflows, interpret data as it’s created, and respond to change without constant reconfiguration.
Specifically, you will learn:
Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
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