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DATE
Thursday, September 17, 2026
TIME
8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes
Explore the tax changes and compliance trends expected to impact manufacturers in 2026, including exemptions, use tax, and evolving global requirements.
See how Avalara helps manufacturers manage sales and use tax, exemption certificates, and global compliance with automation built for complex operations.
Learn how manufacturers reduce audit risk, help improve accuracy, and scale compliance with AI-enabled tax and compliance solutions from Avalara.