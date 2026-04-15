From audit risk to audit ready: Transforming exemption certificate management with AI
See how AI is transforming exemption certificate management
AI is reshaping how teams manage exemption certificates. Watch this on-demand webinar to see how Avalara Exemption Certificate Management uses AI-driven validation, predictive insights, and intelligent workflows to reduce audit risk and improve compliance accuracy.
What you'll learn
The webinar covers:
Common audit risks and compliance challenges in exemption certificate management
How Avalara Exemption Certificate Management uses AI-driven validation to improve certificate accuracy
Workflow automation examples that reduce manual effort
Predictive insights that surface compliance risk areas
A product walkthrough of AI-powered features with expert guidance
Register to get instant access to the full recording.
About the speakers
Greg Penhaligon
Lead Product Manager, Avalara
Greg has over 15 years of product experience at Deloitte, CBS, and ASAP. He focuses on compliance document software and AI-driven development at Avalara.
Christine Martin
Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara
Christine brings over 15 years of sales and use tax experience across manufacturing, telecommunications compliance, and financial reporting.
Ready to get started?
Start with a demo, a free nexus assessment, or a conversation with our team.