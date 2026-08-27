A cross-functional framework for AI governance in tax and compliance
A cross-functional framework for AI governance in tax and compliance
Finance, tax, and IT all have a stake in AI-driven compliance. When AI starts taking action, who owns the answer? Watch this executive conversation hosted by Melissa Dallmeyer, Enterprise Partnerships Lead, featuring guest Shahan Parshad, Chief Information Officer, both from Avalara, as they discuss building a practical shared playbook for your teams.
What you’ll learn from this session:
Watch now and explore how leading organizations are governing AI in regulated compliance workflows — with accountability built in from the start.
Watch on demand
Shahan Parshad
Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Avalara
Shahan leads Avalara's internal technology strategy and AI transformation, focusing on innovation, operational efficiency, and employee experience at global scale.