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On-demand webinar

Why finance, tax, and IT need a shared AI playbook

A cross-functional framework for AI governance in tax and compliance

Finance, tax, and IT all have a stake in AI-driven compliance. When AI starts taking action, who owns the answer? Watch this executive conversation hosted by Melissa Dallmeyer, Enterprise Partnerships Lead, featuring guest Shahan Parshad, Chief Information Officer, both from Avalara, as they discuss building a practical shared playbook for your teams.

What you’ll learn from this session:

  • Why AI in tax compliance requires shared ownership across finance, tax, and IT — not a single-team decision
  • Who owns data, determination, value and risk, and governance in the shared AI playbook
  • How to identify the handoffs between layers where compliance risk and unowned actions are most likely to occur
  • What it means to “govern automation” — assigning named ownership before an agent touches a filing

Watch now and explore how leading organizations are governing AI in regulated compliance workflows — with accountability built in from the start.

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About our guest

Shahan Parshad

Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Avalara

Shahan leads Avalara's internal technology strategy and AI transformation, focusing on innovation, operational efficiency, and employee experience at global scale.

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