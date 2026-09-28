State-funded compliance — is your business eligible?
State-funded compliance — is your business eligible?
The SST program can help qualifying sellers access state-funded tax compliance across up to 25 states. Watch this 30-minute session to understand eligibility, real-world ROI, and how simplified, state-based pricing makes multi-state compliance predictable.
What you’ll learn in this session:
Find out whether your business qualifies — and what a more straightforward path to multi-state compliance can look like.
Watch on demand
Jonathan Paramore
Chief of Staff, Avalara
Jonathan Paramore serves as Chief of Staff at Avalara, bringing strategic insight to help growing businesses navigate tax complexity and simplify compliance operations.
Clayton Goodhue
Sr. Director, Sales, Avalara
Clayton Goodhue leads sales at Avalara with a focus on helping small and mid-market businesses find the right compliance solution for their growth stage and budget.