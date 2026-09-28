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ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Power Half Hour: Demystifying Streamlined Sales Tax and Modern Tax Solutions

State-funded compliance — is your business eligible?

The SST program can help qualifying sellers access state-funded tax compliance across up to 25 states. Watch this 30-minute session to understand eligibility, real-world ROI, and how simplified, state-based pricing makes multi-state compliance predictable.

What you’ll learn in this session:

 

  • How the SST program works and what makes a seller eligible for volunteer status
  • What state-funded compliance covers — calculation, returns filing, and audit liaison support for qualifying volunteer sellers in participating states
  • How state-based pricing ($699 Core + SST Services / $799 Core Compliance, per state per year) removes transaction math and renewal surprises
  • How Avalara AvaTax connects with Shopify, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Stripe, BigCommerce, and more
  • Real-world ROI scenarios for remote sellers managing multi-state obligations

 

Find out whether your business qualifies — and what a more straightforward path to multi-state compliance can look like.

Watch on demand

Meet the speakers

Jonathan Paramore
Chief of Staff, Avalara

Jonathan Paramore serves as Chief of Staff at Avalara, bringing strategic insight to help growing businesses navigate tax complexity and simplify compliance operations.

Clayton Goodhue
Sr. Director, Sales, Avalara

Clayton Goodhue leads sales at Avalara with a focus on helping small and mid-market businesses find the right compliance solution for their growth stage and budget.

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