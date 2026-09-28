State-funded compliance — is your business eligible?

The SST program can help qualifying sellers access state-funded tax compliance across up to 25 states. Watch this 30-minute session to understand eligibility, real-world ROI, and how simplified, state-based pricing makes multi-state compliance predictable.

What you’ll learn in this session:

How the SST program works and what makes a seller eligible for volunteer status

What state-funded compliance covers — calculation, returns filing, and audit liaison support for qualifying volunteer sellers in participating states

How state-based pricing ($699 Core + SST Services / $799 Core Compliance, per state per year) removes transaction math and renewal surprises

How Avalara AvaTax connects with Shopify, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Stripe, BigCommerce, and more

Real-world ROI scenarios for remote sellers managing multi-state obligations

Find out whether your business qualifies — and what a more straightforward path to multi-state compliance can look like.