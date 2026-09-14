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WEBINAR

Power Half Hour: Demystifying Streamlined Sales Tax and Modern Tax Solutions

DATE
Monday, September 22, 2026

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TIME
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

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DURATION
30 minutes

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Is multi-state sales tax costing more than it should?

Expanding into new states shouldn’t mean unpredictable tax costs or manual filing headaches. Learn how qualifying sellers can access state-funded compliance across up to 25 states — and how simplified, state-based pricing removes the guesswork.

What you’ll learn in 30 minutes

  • How the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program works and what it takes to qualify
  • What state-funded tax calculation, returns filing, and audit liaison support look like for qualifying volunteer sellers in participating states
  • How Avalara simplifies multi-state compliance without adding overhead

Join us to find out whether your business qualifies — and what a simpler path to multi-state compliance looks like.

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Meet the speakers

Jonathan Paramore

Jonathan Paramore

Chief of Staff, Avalara

Jonathan Paramore serves as Chief of Staff at Avalara, bringing strategic insight to help growing businesses navigate tax complexity and simplify their compliance operations.

Headshot of Clayton Goodhue, Senior Sales Director at Avalara, for use on webinar landing pages.

Clayton Goodhue

Sr. Director, Sales, Avalara

Clayton Goodhue leads sales at Avalara with a focus on helping small and mid-market businesses find the right compliance solution for their growth stage and budget.

Connect with Avalara