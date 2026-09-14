Power Half Hour: Demystifying Streamlined Sales Tax and Modern Tax Solutions

DATE

Monday, September 22, 2026 TIME

8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET DURATION

30 minutes

Is multi-state sales tax costing more than it should?

Expanding into new states shouldn’t mean unpredictable tax costs or manual filing headaches. Learn how qualifying sellers can access state-funded compliance across up to 25 states — and how simplified, state-based pricing removes the guesswork.

What you’ll learn in 30 minutes

How the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program works and what it takes to qualify

What state-funded tax calculation, returns filing, and audit liaison support look like for qualifying volunteer sellers in participating states

How Avalara simplifies multi-state compliance without adding overhead