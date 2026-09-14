Power Half Hour: Demystifying Streamlined Sales Tax and Modern Tax Solutions

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DATE
Monday, September 22, 2026
TIME
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
DURATION
30 minutes
Is multi-state sales tax costing more than it should?
Expanding into new states shouldn’t mean unpredictable tax costs or manual filing headaches. Learn how qualifying sellers can access state-funded compliance across up to 25 states — and how simplified, state-based pricing removes the guesswork.
What you’ll learn in 30 minutes
Join us to find out whether your business qualifies — and what a simpler path to multi-state compliance looks like.
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Meet the speakers
Jonathan Paramore
Chief of Staff, Avalara
Jonathan Paramore serves as Chief of Staff at Avalara, bringing strategic insight to help growing businesses navigate tax complexity and simplify their compliance operations.
Clayton Goodhue
Sr. Director, Sales, Avalara
Clayton Goodhue leads sales at Avalara with a focus on helping small and mid-market businesses find the right compliance solution for their growth stage and budget.