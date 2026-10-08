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Live Compliance Webinar | 1099 & W-9 Automation

Ready for IRIS? How Enterprise Teams Can Prepare Now to Avoid January Chaos

DATE
Tuesday, October 13, 2026

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TIME
11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET

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DURATION
60 Minutes

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The IRS is permanently retiring FIRE on November 19, 2026. Discover the 4 critical changes coming to year-end filing and the operational steps your AP team must take today.

On November 19, 2026, the IRS is permanently retiring the 40-year-old FIRE system. For Tax Year 2026, all electronic information return filing transitions to the Information Returns Intake System (IRIS).

 

This is more than a platform swap—it is a fundamental technical shift from fixed-width flat files (Pub 1220) to XML schemas with transmission-time validations. Under IRIS, formatting errors and TIN/Name mismatches trigger immediate file rejections at transmission rather than post-filing notices.

 

With only 11% of AP teams reporting complete readiness for IRIS, waiting until January creates a severe risk of filing bottlenecks, IRS B-notices, and penalties. Join Avalara’s resident 1099 product expert Gordon Walsh and Senior Revenue Marketing Manager Ben Clementz as they unpack exactly what is changing, why it matters to high-volume filers, and how to bulletproof your year-end filing strategy.

What We’ll Discuss

 

  • The FIRE-to-IRIS Transition: The November 19 retirement of FIRE and mandatory migration to XML schema data structures. Why transmission-time validation eliminates your January margin of error.
  • Revised Form W-9 & Continuous Data Hygiene: Updated Form W-9 requirements and stricter TIN matching protocols. Why running digital W-9 collection and real-time TIN validation now prevents massive January rejections.
  • Filing Threshold Shifts: Evolving federal e-filing thresholds and expanded 1099 reporting mandates. How lower thresholds dramatically increase the volume of forms your team must e-file.
  • State Reporting in Flux: Discrepancies between IRS Combined Federal/State Filing (CF/SF) and independent state direct-filing mandates. How to maintain multi-state reporting compliance without adding manual overhead.
  • Practical AP Preparation Checklist: A clear roadmap for ERP data extraction, handling complex multi-entity datasets, and e-filing natively through IRIS without needing your own IRS Transmitter Control Code (TCC).

 

Who Should Attend: Accounts Payable Managers & AP Directors, Corporate Controllers & VPs of Finance, Tax Directors & Enterprise Compliance Officers, Finance Operations & ERP Systems Leaders

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Featured Speakers

Gordon Walsh

Gordon Walsh

Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara 1099 & W-9

Gordon specializes in 1099/W-9 regulatory changes, year-end information returns automation, and ERP reporting integration.
Professional headshot of Benjamin Clementz, smiling outdoors. Suitable for speaker bios, landing pages, and team profiles.

Ben Clementz

Senior Revenue Marketing Manager, Avalara 1099 & W-9 | Host

Ben leads revenue marketing for Avalara 1099 & W-9, sharing content to help businesses improve their 1099 compliance processes.

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