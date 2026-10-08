Ready for IRIS? How Enterprise Teams Can Prepare Now to Avoid January Chaos

The IRS is permanently retiring FIRE on November 19, 2026. Discover the 4 critical changes coming to year-end filing and the operational steps your AP team must take today.

On November 19, 2026, the IRS is permanently retiring the 40-year-old FIRE system. For Tax Year 2026, all electronic information return filing transitions to the Information Returns Intake System (IRIS).

This is more than a platform swap—it is a fundamental technical shift from fixed-width flat files (Pub 1220) to XML schemas with transmission-time validations. Under IRIS, formatting errors and TIN/Name mismatches trigger immediate file rejections at transmission rather than post-filing notices.

With only 11% of AP teams reporting complete readiness for IRIS, waiting until January creates a severe risk of filing bottlenecks, IRS B-notices, and penalties. Join Avalara’s resident 1099 product expert Gordon Walsh and Senior Revenue Marketing Manager Ben Clementz as they unpack exactly what is changing, why it matters to high-volume filers, and how to bulletproof your year-end filing strategy.