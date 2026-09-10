Get started
Get started

ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

The software and AI compliance gap: Navigating tax complexity as you scale

Is your tax strategy ready for the next stage of growth?

As software companies scale —shifting to SaaS delivery, introducing AI capabilities, and entering new markets — tax obligations grow more complex. Watch Avalara experts explore the most common compliance gaps — and learn practical steps to reduce risk and support scalable growth.

What you’ll learn in this session:

  • Why SaaS delivery, AI capabilities, and usage-based pricing accelerate tax complexity
  • How economic nexus and post-Wayfair expansion create new registration obligations
  • Why software and AI taxability varies by delivery method, customer type, and jurisdiction
  • How multiple points of use (MPU) creates unique compliance challenges for software companies
  • Which operational risks — from manual processes to ERP integrations — can slow growth
  • What steps finance and tax leaders can take to build scalable tax infrastructure

Whether entering new markets, launching new offerings, or preparing for your next phase of expansion, this session helps you identify compliance gaps before they become costly business challenges.

Access the on-demand session

About the speakers

Christine Martin headshot

Christine Martin
Sr. Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

Christine specializes in tax compliance for SaaS and technology companies. With extensive experience advising growing software businesses, she helps organizations navigate complex, multistate compliance requirements as they expand into new markets and launch new products.

Myles Metzger

Myles Metzger
Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

Myles has deep expertise in sales and use tax compliance for software and technology companies. He partners with finance and tax teams to identify compliance gaps and implement scalable solutions that align with modern SaaS and AI-powered business models.

Join Avalara’s 30,000+ customers across 95 countries
Zillow Pinterest Thule Converse Roku partner logos

Have questions? We’re here to help.

877-725-7278