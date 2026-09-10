Is your tax strategy ready for the next stage of growth?
Is your tax strategy ready for the next stage of growth?
As software companies scale —shifting to SaaS delivery, introducing AI capabilities, and entering new markets — tax obligations grow more complex. Watch Avalara experts explore the most common compliance gaps — and learn practical steps to reduce risk and support scalable growth.
What you’ll learn in this session:
Whether entering new markets, launching new offerings, or preparing for your next phase of expansion, this session helps you identify compliance gaps before they become costly business challenges.
Access the on-demand session
Christine Martin
Sr. Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
Christine specializes in tax compliance for SaaS and technology companies. With extensive experience advising growing software businesses, she helps organizations navigate complex, multistate compliance requirements as they expand into new markets and launch new products.
Myles Metzger
Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
Myles has deep expertise in sales and use tax compliance for software and technology companies. He partners with finance and tax teams to identify compliance gaps and implement scalable solutions that align with modern SaaS and AI-powered business models.
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