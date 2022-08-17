ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Stay ahead of 1099 and W-9 filing, storage, and compliance

Simplify storing and managing IRS forms

It’s easy to get caught in the middle of 1099 and W-9 workflows. There are dozens of inefficiencies and liabilities that businesses have to dodge, between collecting IRS forms, filing and storing them, managing deadlines, and making sure that all their information is accurate. In this webinar, we review these challenges and share a few best practices for navigating them. We also announce a free trial offer for IRS forms storage in our Avalara 1099 & W-9 product.

In this webinar, we discuss:

  • Challenges associated with storing and managing IRS forms
  • Best practices for IRS forms, including secure storage
  • An Avalara 1099 & W-9 storage free trial
