You are in the thick of it. Between decentralized mailrooms, year-end accrual demands, and M&A portfolio expansion, the Q4 influx of property tax bills can quickly overwhelm manual processes. If you are tracking tight deadlines in spreadsheets or legacy software, you aren’t just losing time — you are exposing your business to the risk of missed early-payment discounts (like Florida's 4% November deadline) and costly penalties. Learn how to survive the current crunch and fix your system before the massive Q1 returns season hits.