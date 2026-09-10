Register for the webinar
DATE
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
DURATION
1 hour, including live Q&A
Navigate the Q4 influx and regain control
You are in the thick of it. Between decentralized mailrooms, year-end accrual demands, and M&A portfolio expansion, the Q4 influx of property tax bills can quickly overwhelm manual processes. If you are tracking tight deadlines in spreadsheets or legacy software, you aren’t just losing time — you are exposing your business to the risk of missed early-payment discounts (like Florida's 4% November deadline) and costly penalties. Learn how to survive the current crunch and fix your system before the massive Q1 returns season hits.
What you’ll learn in this session
We'll explore how modernizing your property tax operations with a centralized, AI-powered platform can help you:
Overcome compounding Q4 challenges: Handle the chaos of M&A expansion, year-end ledger reconciliation, and decentralized mailrooms.
Mitigate immediate financial risk: Learn tactical ways to catch missing bills, verify valuations, and ensure you don't lose out on immediate early-payment discounts.
Offload repeatable tasks: See how intelligent document processing automatically extracts and validates data so your experts aren't acting as data clerks.
Transition smoothly into Q1: Centralize your system of record now so you can handle peak returns season volume without adding headcount.
Prepare for a stress-free returns season. Learn how to automate workflows, reduce financial exposure, and scale your property tax operations without adding head count.
Register for the webinar
Carl Hoemke
General Manager, Property Tax, Avalara
Carl is a finance and tax industry entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience developing tools to support fair tax assessments and ease the burden of property tax compliance. His mission is to positively impact organizational efficiencies and help elevate the role of property tax teams with high-quality products and services.
Melissa Schad
Sr. Product Solution Engineer, Avalara
Melissa has 20+ years of compliance experience across Avalara, CSC, and PowerPlan, specializing in licensing best practices and software implementation. A PMP with a master’s in organizational leadership, she is passionate about emerging compliance tech. Outside work, Melissa enjoys singing, convertibles, and beach days in San Diego, CA.
Missed notices mean missed appeal windows. See how a centralized, AI-powered platform gives you the visibility to help prevent costly penalties.