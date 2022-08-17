Get started
Get started

ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

2025 tax changes

Video: Tax experts break down 2025’s biggest tax changes

Prepare for a new year of tax compliance

Here’s your in-depth look at 2025’s key tax updates. Led by tax experts from KPMG and Avalara, we cover topics ranging from new nexus thresholds to property tax changes and how to adjust your tax management strategies so your business can stay compliant.

Watch this webinar to learn:

  • Which states have updated their economic nexus thresholds and what’s expected for 2025
  • What property tax changes are making headlines and how they could affect you
  • Where new retail delivery fees are being implemented and which states are next in line
  • Which countries are rolling out e-invoicing mandates in 2025 and what it means for compliance

Don’t miss your chance to stay a step ahead of upcoming tax changes in 2025.

Meet the speakers

Audra Mitchell

Audra Mitchell
Tax Managing Director, Washington National Tax, KPMG

Scott Peterson
Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy and Government Relations, Avalara

PRESENTATION SLIDES
Download presentation slides

Related resources

REPORT
Avalara Tax Changes 2024: Midyear update

Learn about the latest sales tax developments affecting businesses in 2024.
BLOG
Avalara Tax Desk

Stay current on tax regulations and compliance with expert insights, industry news, and updates.
TOOL
Sales tax risk assessment

Discover where your business may need to register for sales tax. Use our free assessment to identify states where you meet tax thresholds.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist