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WEBINAR

Reduce overhead and improve ROI with business license managed services

DATE
Wednesday, July 8, 2026

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TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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A smarter way to manage license compliance at scale

Managing business licenses across multiple jurisdictions is complex and time-consuming. Join Avalara experts to learn how a managed services approach is designed to help lower risk, improve efficiency, and support growth while freeing your team to focus on strategic work.

What you’ll learn

 

  • Common challenges in managing licenses across jurisdictions
  • How managed services help lower risk
  • Ways to streamline renewals, filings, and tracking
  • How to adapt license management as your business grows
  • The role of expert support during expansion or M&A

 

Get practical insights to help improve compliance and reduce operational overhead.

Register for the webinar

About the speakers

Vicky Basile
Sr. Product Solution Engineer, Avalara

Vicky is a business licenses expert with 25 years of experience supporting and leading accounting, operations, sales, and technical teams. Her experience has given her a unique understanding of the complexities and requirements of business licenses across many industries and the solutions that can help companies maintain compliance.

Lorraine Cody
Lead Consultant, Professional Services, Avalara

Lorraine has over 10 years of experience practicing commercial litigation in a large law firm setting. For the last 15 years she has specialized in business licenses and compliance serving a range of companies and industries.

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