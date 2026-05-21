Register for the webinar
DATE
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
A smarter way to manage license compliance at scale
Managing business licenses across multiple jurisdictions is complex and time-consuming. Join Avalara experts to learn how a managed services approach is designed to help lower risk, improve efficiency, and support growth while freeing your team to focus on strategic work.
What you’ll learn
Get practical insights to help improve compliance and reduce operational overhead.
Register for the webinar
Vicky Basile
Sr. Product Solution Engineer, Avalara
Vicky is a business licenses expert with 25 years of experience supporting and leading accounting, operations, sales, and technical teams. Her experience has given her a unique understanding of the complexities and requirements of business licenses across many industries and the solutions that can help companies maintain compliance.
Lorraine Cody
Lead Consultant, Professional Services, Avalara
Lorraine has over 10 years of experience practicing commercial litigation in a large law firm setting. For the last 15 years she has specialized in business licenses and compliance serving a range of companies and industries.