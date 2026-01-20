Join our panel of tax experts for an engaging first look at 2026 tax changes. We’ll cover sales taxes on business services, shifting tariff policies, and global compliance trends. Get insights to help your business remain tax compliant throughout the year.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Which states tax services routinely purchased by businesses

Which states are likely to broaden their sales tax base in 2026

What’s new with trade and tariffs

Don’t miss your chance to learn about tax changes in 2026.

Live webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.