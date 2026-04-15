AI is reshaping how teams manage exemption certificates. Join this live webinar to see how Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) uses AI-driven validation, predictive insights, and intelligent workflows to reduce audit risk and improve compliance accuracy.

We’ll cover:

Common audit risks and compliance challenges in exemption certificate management

How Avalara ECM uses AI-driven validation to improve certificate accuracy

Real-world workflow automation examples that reduce manual effort

Predictive insights that proactively surface compliance risk areas

A live demo of AI-powered features followed by Q&A

Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.