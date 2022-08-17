Stay informed on the latest software taxability updates and challenges

Watch this webinar to gain a foundational understanding of sales tax for software and digital goods. We explore recent legislative changes, discuss how sourcing rules apply to software, and disclose practical steps to help your business stay compliant.

In just 60 minutes, you will:

Explore how different states define and tax software, SaaS, and digital products

Learn about new tax legislation impacting software and digital goods, and what it means for your business

Understand how economic nexus affects software businesses and tax responsibilities across multiple states

Discover tools and best practices to streamline your sales tax processes and reduce risk

Meet the speaker

David Lingerfelt

Senior Director of Indirect Tax, Avalara

