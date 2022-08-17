ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
Sales tax 101: Mastering compliance for software, SaaS, and digital products
Stay informed on the latest software taxability updates and challenges
Watch this webinar to gain a foundational understanding of sales tax for software and digital goods. We explore recent legislative changes, discuss how sourcing rules apply to software, and disclose practical steps to help your business stay compliant.
In just 60 minutes, you will:
- Explore how different states define and tax software, SaaS, and digital products
- Learn about new tax legislation impacting software and digital goods, and what it means for your business
- Understand how economic nexus affects software businesses and tax responsibilities across multiple states
- Discover tools and best practices to streamline your sales tax processes and reduce risk
Meet the speaker
David Lingerfelt
Senior Director of Indirect Tax, Avalara
David is a tax attorney specializing in indirect taxes. He worked as a government tax administrator for 17 years before joining Avalara. His regulatory experience includes auditing, tax controversy, collections, taxpayer education, and compliance documents processing.