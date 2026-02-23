Whether you need a business license to sell online comes down to what you sell and where you sell it. You may not need a business license if you sell on marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy. However, a business license may be required in certain states, counties, towns, or cities.
Regardless of whether you need a business license, you’ll need to register to collect and remit sales tax if you start selling and making money online. Currently, all states with sales tax require online retailers to get either a seller’s permit or a sales and use tax permit.