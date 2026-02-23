Get started
Light blue and white geometric triangle pattern on a white background.

Get your business licensed, the right way

As you start or grow your business with GoDaddy, licenses may be required at the state and local level. Avalara helps you get it done correctly. 

 

Since 2016, Avalara has supported over 1.3M businesses with guidance on their business license requirements.

 

links to businesslicenses.com
Get licensed
Test
Test

Get your business licensed, the right way

As you start or grow your business with GoDaddy, licenses may be required at the state and local level. Avalara helps you get it done correctly. 

 

Since 2016, Avalara has supported over 1.3M businesses with guidance on their business license requirements.

 

links to businesslicenses.com

How it works

Simplify licensing in three easy steps

1. Answer a few questions.

Tell us about your business, locations, and activities.

2. Determine a solution.

Choose either Avalara License Guidance or Avalara License Filing. 

3. Get licensed.

Know your license requirements instantly with Avalara License Guidance or be fully supported with Avalara License Filing. 

Select your preferred solution

In most cases, you’ll choose between a report listing your required licenses so you can apply for the licenses yourself, or our end-to-end service that allows Avalara to file for you. 

Avalara License Guidance

identifies the licenses and permits your business may need with detailed requirements, applications, and instructions, all compiled into one clear, actionable report.

Avalara License Filing

provides comprehensive, end-to-end support as experts research, prepare, and file your required business licenses directly with the appropriate authorities. 
Get licensed

BENEFITS

Let us simplify the process for you

Stay ahead of compliance risk.

Identify license requirements early, so you’re not caught off guard by inspections, fines, or shutdowns. 

Uncover hidden licensing requirements.

Surface federal, state, county, and local licenses you might never expect, before authorities do.

Save time with fast, reliable answers.

Get license requirements distilled into clear, actionable results in just minutes. 

Simplify complex licensing processes.

Navigate multistep applications, required permits, and obligatory registrations. 

Reduce stress dealing with authorities.

Let Avalara file your license applications on your behalf.

Choose the level of help that fits your needs

Access guided insights or hand off research, preparation, and filing to trusted experts.
Faint blue and white geometric triangle pattern on a white background.

Frequently asked questions

A business license is a document provided by the government that permits your business to legally operate within a particular jurisdiction. There are many kinds of business licenses and permits that might be required depending on your type of business and where you conduct business.

If you’re starting a business, there’s a good chance you’ll need a business license to legally operate. Operating without a business license could get you in trouble. Potential penalties may include ceasing operations, fines, and, in some extreme cases, even jail time. 

 

Identifying your need for a business license can depend on the type of business you’re running and where it’s located. Avalara License Guidance can help you quickly identify the licenses you need. 

 

It depends. Some states don’t require a business license for sole proprietorships; other states do. 

 

Keep in mind that a city or county may require their own business license separate from the state. Avalara can help you determine your requirements. 

Whether you need a business license to sell online comes down to what you sell and where you sell it. You may not need a business license if you sell on marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy. However, a business license may be required in certain states, counties, towns, or cities. 

 

Regardless of whether you need a business license, you’ll need to register to collect and remit sales tax if you start selling and making money online. Currently, all states with sales tax require online retailers to get either a seller’s permit or a sales and use tax permit.  

It depends. Some jurisdictions can take several weeks to process a license request once submitted while others can take as little as a week.  

 

If you’re using Avalara to file your licenses, Avalara will manage the license filing, follow-up, and receipt on your behalf. 