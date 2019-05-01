AvaTax for Apex Energetics
If you’ve got Apex Energetics, you’ve got AvaTax.
Sales tax calculation made easy. Avalara AvaTax automatically calculates sales tax on Apex Energetics sales using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction.
It’s included with every Apex Energetics account, so you can get back to business.
Need to set up your AvaTax account? From the My Account page, navigate to the My Store tab, and follow the prompts.
Features and benefits
Rates and rules change too frequently to keep up with your own research. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax to us.
AvaTax supports growth for your business, with calculations for 12,000+ U.S. sales tax jurisdictions.
We built AvaTax so you can activate it from your Apex Energetics account in just a few quick and painless steps.
“Having Avalara in place allows us the freedom to focus on our business, not on sales tax management or burdensome maintenance.”
Adam Litvack
Ecommerce Manager at Ganz
FAQ
AvaTax calculates sales tax at the point of sale, in real-time, within your Apex Energetics account, so you don't have to do it manually.
AvaTax sends sales tax calculations to Apex Energetics using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction. Once you activate AvaTax within Apex Energetics, you can configure the setup to fit your unique business requirements for things like:
- Tax calculation settings for various tax types
- Exemption settings if you have exempt customers
- Product taxability settings for what you sell
Avalara AvaTax can be set up while setting up an Apex Energetics Store account. Apex Energetics provides a comprehensive guide designed specifically for Apex Energetics merchants to quickly and efficiently set up AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly in your business. Users will typically:
- Assign and applying tax schedules to their customers
- Set up taxability information for their products
- Set up tax exemptions rules
- Configure more advanced rules for the solution
Visit the Apex Energetics Support page for a step-by-step guide to setting up AvaTax within your Apex Energetics account.
Want help with returns? Let Avalara automate your sales tax returns and filing. To buy online, sign in to your account.
For more questions about AvaTax and Apex Energetics, learn more at Apex Energetics or browse the Avalara Help Center.
Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.). Note: AvaTax requires users to have only one company file open at a time.
AvaTax requires an accurate and complete address in order to calculate the correct tax. If you have the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), AvaTax is also able to calculate tax from that information.
Get help with returns
You're legally required to file returns after you collect tax. Let Avalara handle your returns and filing easily and automatically.
Learn where to file
Find state-by-state details on how to determine economic nexus (where you have an obligation to collect and file) whether you have a physical storefront, sell online, or both.
Check nexus
Avalara Sales Tax Returns
Staying on top of changing tax rules and filing requirements is a challenge no growing business wants. Avalara can take preparing, filing, and remitting sales tax returns off your to-do list.
Plans start at $54 per return.
Learn more
“We couldn't keep up with manually doing returns. Avalara helped us tremendously.”
Linda Tom
Isilon Systems