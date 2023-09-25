Automated hospitality tax solutions for ProfitSword by Actabl users
Avalara for Hospitality simplifies tax compliance for hotel managers by solving complex lodging and occupancy tax challenges across jurisdictions.
Video: Learn how Avalara can help prevent your guests from being overcharged on taxes for lodging or other purchases.
Save time on hospitality tax return filing and remittance
1.
Connect Avalara for Hospitality directly to ProfitSword for seamless, automated tax compliance.
2.
Automate hospitality tax return preparation and filing using monthly transactional data received from ProfitSword.
Access, organize, and strategically apply your company’s data more efficiently by automating the complex and time-consuming processes of tax compliance.
Benefits
Eliminate manual processes
Avalara for Hospitality automatically compiles data for the reconciliation and approval of jurisdictional filings. Once approved, Avalara files and remits the tax returns on your behalf.
Increase efficiency across business systems
Avalara for Hospitality works with ProfitSword and other common business applications used in the hospitality industry, such as point of sale and property management systems.
Elevate your customer experience
Automating tasks and offloading processes with Avalara for Hospitality gives you and your team more time to focus on guests and guest experiences.
Improve accuracy
Avalara for Hospitality manages returns preparation and filing on your behalf, reducing tax audit risk through improved accuracy and more timely filing.
Hospitality solutions
Frequently asked questions
Our team will guide you in the setup of your Avalara for Hospitality company profile to obtain the required data from your ProfitSword account. Once we receive and reconcile that data, it will be used to process and file your returns.
Yes. Your team must review and approve a summary of your returns data prior to the filing cutoff.
You can upload all tax-related jurisdictional notices into the Avalara for Hospitality platform and we will review them on your behalf.
Find out how Avalara for Hospitality can transform the way your business handles lodging tax compliance.
