Avalara and UPS
We help packages clear customs smoothly to keep your customers happy

Avalara is proud to be part of the UPS Digital Connections program.

Efficiently assign HS codes to your products to ship to 180+ countries
Benefits for ecommerce businesses

Simplify international shipping while improving customer experience.

Save money with subsidized implementation of Avalara Tariff Code Classification as part of the UPS Digital Connections program

Reduce customs delays, rejected shipments, and unhappy customers that come with improperly applied tariff codes or surprise fees assessed on delivery

Include the full landed cost estimate in real time, at the point of purchase, so you can enable customer-friendly DDP shipping upon checkout

How it works

Improve your process for international sales

STEP

01

Fill out the form above to speak with an Avalara representative about how we can work with your business

STEP

02

Apply your UPS Digital Connections funds to implement Avalara Tariff Code Classification

STEP

03

Offload product classification for your product catalog with HS codes for shipping to over 180 countries

Avalara has over 1,000 signed partner integrations

Connect to the platforms you have now, as well as the ones you’ll need as your business grows. Avalara has prebuilt integrations for a variety of systems including:

Ecommerce platforms

Order management systems (OMS)

Marketplaces

Customer relationship management (CRM)

Point-of-sale (POS) systems

Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification

Automate tariff code mapping and identification with artificial intelligence (AI).

Mapping products to country-specific tariff codes (8–10 digits) is a complex and time-consuming process. Automate your Harmonized System (HS) code assignments for improved accuracy and smoother customs clearance.

Identify HS codes for products automatically

Keep pace with your own international growth

Save time by automating manual processes

Learn more about Tariff Code Classification

“During the calls with the Avalara Item Classification team, they really dug in to understand our products and manufacturing processes. I could tell there was a real sense of urgency, and a serious commitment to understanding our needs.”

—Performance cycling footwear company

Go beyond tariff classification

Avalara’s international tax solutions make it easier to sell anywhere in the world. In addition to automating the process of identifying and mapping tariff codes to goods, Avalara can help you with registration, calculating customs duties and import taxes, VAT returns and reporting, and fiscal representation.

Learn more

